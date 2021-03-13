Rick Pitino, No. 9 Iona in NCAA Tournament after winning MAAC in A.C.

Iona College gave Rick Pitino a basketball lifeline.
The Hall of Fame coach made the most of it.
The ninth-seeded Gaels are headed to the NCAA Tournament after beating seventh-seeded Fairfield 60-51 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference final at Jim Whelan Boardwalk in Atlantic City on Saturday.
“We’re excited to be in the (NCAA) Tournament,” Pitino said. “We haven’t played that many games this year, and we’re getting better with each game we play.”
Pitino, 68, had been out of college basketball since 2017 when he parted ways with Louisville in the wake of a recruiting scandal. Iona hired Pitino last March to replace Tim Cluess, who had to step down for health reasons.
Iona’s run through the MAAC Tournament was one of the biggest stories of college basketball’s championship week. Pitino now joins Lon Kruger and Tubby Smith as the only coaches to lead five schools to NCAA Tournament berths.
“I’m just really pleased to be at Iona,” Pitino said. “I’m New York strong all the way through. It means a lot to be at Iona, because the president and athletic director stepped up for me. They believed in me and my principles.”
Iona (12-5) won Saturday as they did all tournament with veteran guard play and tenacious defense.
Senior point guard Asante Gist scored a game-high 18 points and was named the tournament MVP. Iona senior shooting guard Isaiah Ross added 13. Nelly Junior Joseph, a 6-foot-9 freshman, scored 12, grabbed 11 rebounds and defended the paint with three blocked shots.
Fairfield shot just 30.2% (16 for 53) from the field.
“We just didn’t make enough shots to win the game,” Fairfield senior guard Taj Benning said. “They were aggressive defensively. We missed some good looks.”
The title game featured two of the MAAC’s most intriguing stories this season.
Iona is no run-of-the-mill ninth seed. The Gaels were only seeded so low because they finished 6-3 in regular-season conference play due to multiple COVID-19 shutdowns that sidelined the program for more than 60 days.
“We were stopped four different times,” Pitino said. “We had some key injuries, and we still got there to cut down the nets. It’s pretty darn special.”
Meanwhile, Fairfield (10-17) was seeking its first NCAA Tournament berth since 1997. The Stags began this season 1-9.
Saturday’s game figured to be a slow-paced defensive struggle, and it was.
Iona finished the first half on a 10-0 run that gave the Gaels a 30-18 halftime advantage. Gist sank a pair of jumpers and two foul shots during that stretch.
Fairfield cut the lead to four early in the second half, but Joseph scored twice in the lane to push the Iona lead back to eight with 13 minutes, 49 seconds left in the game. The Gaels methodically pulled away.
Ross sank a 3-pointer to put Iona up 52-36 with six minutes left.
The Gaels rushed the floor in celebration when the final buzzer sounded. Pitino hugged some players and then pumped his fist toward the Iona fans celebrating in Boardwalk Hall’s second level.
“When you see, as a coach, the players so happy it really fulfils you,” Pitino said, “because the coaching staff is in it for the players. We live vicariously through their smiles. I was tickled pink watching them celebrate.”

