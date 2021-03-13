Rick Pitino, No. 9 Iona in NCAA Tournament after winning MAAC in A.C.

Iona College gave Rick Pitino a basketball lifeline.

The Hall of Fame coach made the most of it.

The ninth-seeded Gaels are headed to the NCAA Tournament after beating seventh-seeded Fairfield 60-51 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference final at Jim Whelan Boardwalk in Atlantic City on Saturday.

“We’re excited to be in the (NCAA) Tournament,” Pitino said. “We haven’t played that many games this year, and we’re getting better with each game we play.”

Pitino, 68, had been out of college basketball since 2017 when he parted ways with Louisville in the wake of a recruiting scandal. Iona hired Pitino last March to replace Tim Cluess, who had to step down for health reasons.

Iona’s run through the MAAC Tournament was one of the biggest stories of college basketball’s championship week. Pitino now joins Lon Kruger and Tubby Smith as the only coaches to lead five schools to NCAA Tournament berths.

“I’m just really pleased to be at Iona,” Pitino said. “I’m New York strong all the way through. It means a lot to be at Iona, because the president and athletic director stepped up for me. They believed in me and my principles.”