Rick Pitino has Iona hoops dressed for success in the MAAC: Must Win

Pitino has high praise for the MAAC.

"The coaches in this league, I'll put them against anybody I've coached against," he said. "The reason being they don't have erasers. By that, I mean, if you drive to the basket and take your eyes off somebody, you can't erase the mistake by throwing it up and somebody dunks the basketball. You don't have defensive erasers all the time. You have to be fundamentally sound, and these guys are very creative. I'm so impressed with them as coaches, and it's a privilege to be in this league."

Pitino has sprinkled his postgame news conferences at the MAAC Tournament with references to his past basketball life.

"My favorite (conference tournament) was winning the last game played in the real Big East (with Louisville)," Pitino said. "We won back-to-back championships. Peyton Siva was the only player outside of Patrick Ewing to win back-to-back MVPs. I was really jacked up because (of) Madison Square Garden. I grew up seven blocks from the Garden, and I was an ex-Knicks coach. That was really, really special."

Pitino’s Iona team seems built for March success. The Gaels feature a pair of standout senior guards in Isaiah Ross and Asante Gist. Iona hasn’t been great offensively this week, but the Gaels have played tenacious defense.