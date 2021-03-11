Rick Pitino has Iona hoops dressed for success in the MAAC: Must Win

Rick Pitino has dressed for success this week in Atlantic City.
Most college basketball coaches have elected for the nonformal look during the pandemic.
But Pitino has worn a suit and tie to coach the Iona College men’s basketball team during the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
It’s been a good look.
Pitino, 68, and the Gaels are on the verge of being one of the biggest stories of college basketball’s championship week. Ninth-seeded Iona won Tuesday and Wednesday to advance to Friday night’s semifinals against either fifth-seeded Niagara or fourth-seeded Marist.
“We’re locked in,” Pitino said. “We’re not in peak form right now, but we’re getting there.”
A Hall of Fame coach, Pitino is in his first Iona season. His on-court achievements and off-court troubles have been well documented. It is why he’s plying his trade at Boardwalk Hall this week and not in the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York or the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina.
But Pitino’s presence is good for the MAAC and Atlantic City, as it gets the tournament maximum exposure. Highlight’s of Iona’s 55-52 quarterfinal win over top-seeded Siena were shown early on ESPN SportsCenter on Wednesday night. That probably wouldn’t have been the case if Pitino wasn’t the Iona coach.
Pitino has high praise for the MAAC.
"The coaches in this league, I'll put them against anybody I've coached against," he said. "The reason being they don't have erasers. By that, I mean, if you drive to the basket and take your eyes off somebody, you can't erase the mistake by throwing it up and somebody dunks the basketball. You don't have defensive erasers all the time. You have to be fundamentally sound, and these guys are very creative. I'm so impressed with them as coaches, and it's a privilege to be in this league."
Pitino has sprinkled his postgame news conferences at the MAAC Tournament with references to his past basketball life.
"My favorite (conference tournament) was winning the last game played in the real Big East (with Louisville)," Pitino said. "We won back-to-back championships. Peyton Siva was the only player outside of Patrick Ewing to win back-to-back MVPs. I was really jacked up because (of) Madison Square Garden. I grew up seven blocks from the Garden, and I was an ex-Knicks coach. That was really, really special."
Pitino’s Iona team seems built for March success. The Gaels feature a pair of standout senior guards in Isaiah Ross and Asante Gist. Iona hasn’t been great offensively this week, but the Gaels have played tenacious defense.
"We brought in 12 new players, so it takes time to build a defense," Pitino said. "These guys have bought into the defense. They know now. Two games in a row, they realized why they won the game."
Iona has faced adversity this season. Four separate COVID-19 pauses added up to more than 60 days of inactivity.
“I tell my team, we’re not going to complain about being shut down for 60 days,” Pitino said. “There’s over 500,000 Americans who have died, and most of them didn’t even have a funeral. You couldn’t even pay respects and show up.”
Pitino now stands two wins away from leading a team to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.
The message for the rest of the MAAC is clear. This is the weekend to beat Pitino and Iona.
The Gaels only figure to get better in future seasons under their well-dressed coach.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.

