Reports: Monmouth to leave MAAC and Big South Conferences

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament basketball games at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City in March could be the final conference appearances for Monmouth University.

The Asbury Park Press and NJ.com reported Tuesday that the NCAA Division I school in West Long Branch, Monmouth County, will join the Colonial Athletic Association in all sports starting in the 2022-23 season.

The Hawks currently compete in the MAAC in all sports except for football, where they are a member of the Big South Conference. The MAAC does not compete in football.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Sunday that the CAA, which is based in Richmond, Virginia, is seeking to expand due the departure of James Madison to the Sun Belt Conference.

In addition to Monmouth, Stony Brook in Long Island, New York, and Hampton and William & Mary in Virginia would become full CAA members.