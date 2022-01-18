Reports: Monmouth to leave MAAC and Big South Conferences

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament basketball games at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City in March could be the final conference appearances for Monmouth University.
The Asbury Park Press and NJ.com reported Tuesday that the NCAA Division I school in West Long Branch, Monmouth County, will join the Colonial Athletic Association in all sports starting in the 2022-23 season.
The Hawks currently compete in the MAAC in all sports except for football, where they are a member of the Big South Conference. The MAAC does not compete in football.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Sunday that the CAA, which is based in Richmond, Virginia, is seeking to expand due the departure of James Madison to the Sun Belt Conference.
In addition to Monmouth, Stony Brook in Long Island, New York, and Hampton and William & Mary in Virginia would become full CAA members.
"The MAAC is aware of media reports on membership realignment impacting the conference. NCAA Division I conferences are again in a period of membership changes," MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor said Tuesday in a statement on the conference website. "As I have noted before, the MAAC is not immune from this process of realignment which occurs periodically in college sports, usually driven by schools seeking better affiliation for their football programs. ... The MAAC continues to review potential membership expansion."
The realignment will be a great benefit for Monmouth's football program, which has competed in the Big South, comprised of schools predominately in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, since 2014. The move to the CAA will allow regional rivalries with Villanova, Delaware and Stony Brook to form.
The CAA is actually two conferences with crossover: the full membership that competes in sports other than football, and CAA Football, an NCAA Division I Football Championship Series league that includes Richmond, an Atlantic 10 member in other sports. Stony Brook already is affiliated with CAA Football.
Without JMU, which leaves following this academic year, the CAA for nonfootball sports includes Charleston, Delaware, Drexel, Elon, Hofstra, Northeastern, Towson, UNC Wilmington and W&M.
CAA Football consists Albany, Delaware, Elon, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Richmond, Stony Brook, Towson, Villanova and W&M.
Since James Madison's November announcement that it was leaving the CAA, the league analyzed the feasibility of expanding and splitting into north and south divisions, with competition primarily intradivisional to reduce travel expenses.
The additions of Hampton, Monmouth and Stony Brook as full members would make the CAA a 12-school league. With Hampton and Monmouth added to CAA Football, that league would have 13 members.
The MAAC Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments will be at Boardwalk Hall from March 8 to 12 and are in the final year of a three-year deal with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
John O'Connor of the Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed to this report.
Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179
Twitter @ACPressMelhorn
