Repeat or revenge: Alabama vs. Georgia, again, for CFP title

Weirdly, Georgia felt it needed that loss.

"For our team, it was a wake-up call," Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer said that night. "I think we needed one. We got a wake-up call from a really good team. If we get a chance in the playoffs, I think that wake-up call will help propel us forward."

Oh, the Bulldogs were awake on Friday night.

They blew out Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl, taking the field not long after Alabama had little trouble dismissing Cincinnati 27-6 in the other CFP semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.

"To have another opportunity to play for a national championship ... it's like a dream come true," Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. said after the Cotton Bowl.

Predictably, the Tide didn't do much talking about Georgia following their win. Most teams would never go down that road, talking about an opponent in tournament play before the next matchup is actually set. But Georgia, playing the later game on Friday, probably could have let Alabama begin entering its thoughts probably somewhere around halftime when the Bulldogs had a 27-3 lead over the Wolverines.