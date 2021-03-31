 Skip to main content
RCSJ-Cumberland announces schedules changes, updates of spectator policy
RCSJ-Cumberland announces schedules changes, updates of spectator policy

Rowan College of South Jersey baseball team

The Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland baseball team practices Feb. 10 in Vineland. The Dukes, the 2019 national champions, will open their season March 13 against Salem County Community College.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland announced Wednesday changes to its athletics schedule and a revised spectator policy for its outdoor season.

RCSJ-Cumberland will allow fans at its outdoor events, but those attending must wear a mask and keep a proper social distance. For baseball games, spectators are not permitted to sit in the bleachers behind home plate.

The school encourages spectators to keep a 6-foot distance from the dugouts, bullpens and bench areas and to not retrieve batted balls or kicked balls when they leave the field of play.

Fans will be not have access to campus buildings.

The schedule changes are as followed:

• The Dukes men's basketball game against RCSJ-Gloucester on Thursday has been canceled. The rescheduled game is not yet announced.

• The baseball team's game against Salem on Wednesday has been canceled. The game has been rescheduled for Friday at noon as a part of a doubleheader. Both contests will be nine innings and will be played at RCSJ-Cumberland.

• Also, Saturday's doubleheader against Morris has been canceled. The game has not been rescheduled yet.

• The softball team's game against Mercer on Thursday has been canceled. The Dukes will have a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. on April 5 at RCSJ-Cumberland.

​Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

