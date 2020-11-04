RB Re'Mahn Davis is leaving Temple and is headed for the transfer portal

Temple sophomore running back Re'Mahn Davis, a first team freshman All-American last season according to Pro Football Focus, has left the program and will be putting his name in the transfer portal.
Davis announced his decision on Twitter.
Contacted Wednesday morning by The Inquirer, Davis, who is from San Francisco, said he made the decision because he wanted to be closer to home.
Before coming to Temple he attended New Jersey's Blair Academy for a year. Prior to that he spent three years at Trinity-Pawling, a boarding school in Pawling, N.Y., about 60 miles from New York City.
"This is in the best interest for my family," Davis told The Inquirer. "I began to get a little homesick and have been on the East Coast for while and I started to miss my family."
He said he hasn't been home since December.
This has been a difficult year for Temple, which takes a 1-3 record into Saturday's American Athletic Conference game Lincoln Financial Field against SMU. The Owls have been hit hard by injury and players in COVID-19 protocol.
This season the 5-foot-9, 215-pound Davis rushed 78 times for 308 yards (3.9 avg.) and one touchdown. He added 12 receptions for 62 yards.
He said his departure has no bearing on the way he was used in the Temple offense.
"It had nothing to do with carries," he said. "I love Temple, this coaching staff and my teammates."
As a freshman he rushed for 936 yards on 193 carries (4.8 avg.) and eight touchdowns. He also had 15 receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
Davis says he has no idea where his next destination will be.
"I have not talked to any schools, I just announced I was going to the portal," he said. "This is just the beginning stage."
Due to an NCAA rule that this season won't count against a football player's eligibility, Davis will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
As for Temple, this will likely mean much more work for redshirt senior Tayvon Ruley and redshirt freshman Edward Saydee. Ruley is the Owls' second leading rusher with 102 yards on 21 carries. Saydee has four carries for 15 yards.
