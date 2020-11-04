RB Re'Mahn Davis is leaving Temple and is headed for the transfer portal

Temple sophomore running back Re'Mahn Davis, a first team freshman All-American last season according to Pro Football Focus, has left the program and will be putting his name in the transfer portal.

Davis announced his decision on Twitter.

Contacted Wednesday morning by The Inquirer, Davis, who is from San Francisco, said he made the decision because he wanted to be closer to home.

Before coming to Temple he attended New Jersey's Blair Academy for a year. Prior to that he spent three years at Trinity-Pawling, a boarding school in Pawling, N.Y., about 60 miles from New York City.

"This is in the best interest for my family," Davis told The Inquirer. "I began to get a little homesick and have been on the East Coast for while and I started to miss my family."

He said he hasn't been home since December.

This has been a difficult year for Temple, which takes a 1-3 record into Saturday's American Athletic Conference game Lincoln Financial Field against SMU. The Owls have been hit hard by injury and players in COVID-19 protocol.

This season the 5-foot-9, 215-pound Davis rushed 78 times for 308 yards (3.9 avg.) and one touchdown. He added 12 receptions for 62 yards.