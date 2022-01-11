Rare signs of fragility for UConn women's basketball dynasty

Tennessee transfer Evina Westbrook said the remaining Huskies have been feeling the pressure to live up to the school's reputation.

"There is a standard here," she said. "And there is a huge expectation to live up to, that no one in the country has. So, to be in our position is hard. But, at the same time, no one is feeling sorry for us. The whole world is cheering that UConn's down right now or that we lost two games in the middle of the season. So, really, it's just time for us to turn it up and we know that."

During the last of four straight championships in 2015-16, UConn outscored opponents by an average of 39.8 points per game on the way to a 38-0 record.

In the years since, that margin had never dropped lower than 25.9 points (2019-20) — until this season, when the Huskies are only outscoring opponents by an average of eight points per game.

Shane Laflin, a women's recruiting expert and the director of the Premier Basketball Report, said the Huskies' ability to attract top talent has not dropped off. The difference, he said, is that programs such as South Carolina, Oregon and UCLA are also landing top classes.