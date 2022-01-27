Ramapo freshman Jada Thompson leading team in scoring, rebounds, assists and steals: College notebook

Ramapo College freshman Jada Thompson continued her impressive freshman basketball season with another weekly honor.
On Monday, the Hammonton High School graduate was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week for the fifth time this season.
She scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 70-67 loss to William Paterson. She had 21 points and 15 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season in a 59-50 win over Stockton.
The 5-foot-6 guard is averaging a team-high 15.1 points and 9.1 points per game. She also leads Ramapo with 44 assists and 26 steals. She has led the Roadrunners (7-7) in scoring in eight of their 14 games.
Kylee Watson (Mainland Regional) had four points and six rebounds in Oregon's 72-59 win over UConn.
Tanazha Ford (Millville) had five assists and two rebounds in Bloomfield's 62-36 win over Wilmington.
Haleigh Schafer (Absegami) had six points and four rebounds in D'Youville's 84-64 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had 16 points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists in Goldey-Beacom's 74-53 win over Wilmington.
Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) had 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists in Saint Anselm's 81-43 win over New Haven. She had 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds in a 67-63 loss to Le Moyne.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Albright's 64-58 win over York.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) scored 28, grabbed 10 rebounds and added three assists and three steals in Cairn's 66-62 loss to Wilson. She had 24 points, six assists and three rebounds in a 62-48 win over Cedar Crest. She had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 68-57 loss to Bryn Athyn.
Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists in Coast Guard's 78-52 win over Mitchell. She had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists in an 87-73 loss to Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She had six assists, five rebounds and four points in a 66-63 loss to Babson.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had 14 points, 13 rebounds and three assists in Delaware Valley's 66-55 loss to Misericordia.
Ava Casale (Our Lady of Mercy) had 13 points and four rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy's 72-47 loss to Cabrini. She had six rebounds, four points and three assists in a 73-68 loss to Marymount.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 11 points and seven rebounds in Kean's 54-39 loss to Montclair State. She scored 25, grabbed 10 rebounds and added four assists and two steals in a 68-64 win over Rowan.
Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had eight points and five rebounds in Marywood's 52-42 win over Centenary. She had nine points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 72-44 loss to Cabrini.
In Rowan's 89-58 win over TCNJ, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) scored 19, and Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) added seven. In a 68-64 loss to Kean, Holt scored 14 and grabbed six rebounds.
Mikayla Nicolini (Southern) had four points, four rebounds and four assists in Widener's 82-73 win over Alvernia. She had four points and two rebounds in a 67-55 win over Hood.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
