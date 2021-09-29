Rachael Pharo wins weekly NJAC award for N.J. City volleyball: College notebook

New Jersey City University freshman Rachael Pharo was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week in women’s volleyball Monday.

Pharo, a Southern Regional High School graduate, helped the Gothic Knights win three of four games last week and improve to 8-1. It was the first weekly award of her collegiate career.

Pharo had 13 kills and 23 digs in a 3-1 win over Ramapo. She had six kills and seven digs in a 3-1 loss to Rutgers-Newark. She had three kills and two digs in a 3-0 win over Lehman. She had seven kills, five digs and two assists in a 3-0 win over SUNY Maritime.

She finished the week with 29 kills (2.42 per set), six aces (0.5 per set) and 37 digs (3.08 per set).

Olivia Anderson (Pinelands) had two kills and five digs in Felician’s 3-1 loss to Post.

Jessica Sprankle (Southern) had seven digs in Georgian Court’s 3-0 win over Goldey-Beacom. She had 16 digs and three assists in a 3-1 win over University of the Sciences. She had 26 digs and five assists in a 3-2 loss to Holy Family.