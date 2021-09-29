Rachael Pharo wins weekly NJAC award for N.J. City volleyball: College notebook

New Jersey City University freshman Rachael Pharo was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week in women’s volleyball Monday.
Pharo, a Southern Regional High School graduate, helped the Gothic Knights win three of four games last week and improve to 8-1. It was the first weekly award of her collegiate career.
Pharo had 13 kills and 23 digs in a 3-1 win over Ramapo. She had six kills and seven digs in a 3-1 loss to Rutgers-Newark. She had three kills and two digs in a 3-0 win over Lehman. She had seven kills, five digs and two assists in a 3-0 win over SUNY Maritime.
She finished the week with 29 kills (2.42 per set), six aces (0.5 per set) and 37 digs (3.08 per set).
Olivia Anderson (Pinelands) had two kills and five digs in Felician’s 3-1 loss to Post.
Jessica Sprankle (Southern) had seven digs in Georgian Court’s 3-0 win over Goldey-Beacom. She had 16 digs and three assists in a 3-1 win over University of the Sciences. She had 26 digs and five assists in a 3-2 loss to Holy Family.
Kayla Thornton (Pinelands) had nine kills and five digs in Kean’s 3-0 win over William Paterson. She had eight kills, three digs and a block in a 3-0 loss to Montclair State. She had 11 kills, four digs and a block in a 3-1 loss to Wesleyan (Connecticut). She had four kills and two digs in a 3-0 loss to Wesleyan.
Men’s soccer
Trevor Paone (Ocean City) assisted on the game-winning goal in the 88th minute of East Stroudsburg’s 3-2 victory over Bloomsburg.
Billy Farnan (Ocean City) scored in FDU-Florham’s 6-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy.
Women’s soccer
Christine Conaghy (Holy Spirit) scored in the 52nd minute of New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 1-0 win over Maine. Siani Magruder (Egg Harbor Township) played all 90 minutes on defense in the shutout.
In Alvernia’s 3-2 victory over Goucher, Heather Perna (Our Lady of Mercy) assisted on the game-winning goal in the 78th minute, and Brynn Bock (Middle Township) made a save in 45 minutes of shutout play. In a 1-0 loss to Marywood, Bock made 10 saves.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) had an assist in Cairn’s 2-0 win over Penn State-Mont Alto. in a 3-2 loss to Gwynedd Mercy, Lauren Costa (Pilgrim Academy) scored. In a 5-1 win over Rosemont, Costa scored twice, and Hitchner added an assist.
Jess Riordan (Our Lady of Mercy) allowed one goal and made six saves in 45 minutes of Lycoming’s 1-0 loss to Widener.
Aileen Cahill (Pinelands Regional) scored in Montclair State’s 3-1 win over Farmingdale State.
Lee Macrina (Wildwood Catholic) made 11 saves in Neumann’s 1-0 loss to Eastern. She made three saves in a 1-0 win over Lancaster Bible.
Chloe Beasley (ACIT) made six saves in Rutgers-Camden’s 2-0 loss to Messiah. She made two saves in a 0-0 draw with Kean.
Natalie Worth (Cedar Creek) had the assist on Widener’s lone goal in a 1-0 win over Cabrini. In a 4-0 win over Penn State-Harrisburg, Ashton Houbary (Vineland) made one save in 45 minutes.
Field hockey
Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made six saves in Lehigh’s 6-2 win over Colgate. She made one save in a 4-0 win over Sacred Heart.
Reese Bloomstead (Ocean City) made a defensive save in Monmouth’s 5-3 loss to Maine.
Nicholl Fenton (Ocean City) helped lead a Saint Joseph’s defense that allowed just one goal in two games last week — a 3-1 win over Virginia Commonwealth and a 1-0 win over Richmond. The eighth-ranked Hawks (8-2) are on a six-game winning streak and have allowed just one goal in the last four games.
In Belmont Abbey’s 2-0 win over Queens (North Carolina), Casey Etter (Millville) scored, Meadoe Harrell-Alvarez (Vineland) had an assist, and Kiera Lyons (Southern Regional) made a defensive save. In a 2-1 loss to Limestone, Etter scored.
Alyssa Donato (Cumberland Regional) scored three times in Kutztown’s 4-0 win over Seton Hill.
Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) scored in Cabrini’s 4-1 loss to Rowan.
Gillian Nardelli (Cumberland) had two goals and an assist in Delaware Valley’s 10-0 win over Bryn Athyn.
Janelle Arch (Southern) scored in Drew’s 5-1 loss to Juniata.
Haleigh Flukey (Ocean City) scored both goals in FDU-Florham’s 2-1 win over DeSales.
Jorja Hibschman (Millville) scored in Kean’s 6-3 win over Gettysburg.
Ronni Johnson (Lower Cape May Regional) had an assist in Neumann’s 4-1 win over Centenary.
Molly Reardon (Ocean City) had an assist in Salisbury’s 8-0 win over Virginia Wesleyan.
Erin Callahan (Cumberland) had a goal and an assist in Widener’s 5-2 win over Arcadia.
Adrian Dieckman (Pinelands) scored in William Paterson’s 6-0 win over Neumann.
Men’s cross country
Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) placed third overall, running the 8K course in 26 minutes, 2.7 seconds for Jefferson, which placed third among 13 teams at the Osprey Open in Galloway Township. Blake Corbett (Mainland Regional) was 21st (27:03.8), Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) 27th (27:40.1) and Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) 30th (20:00.9).
Women’s tennis
Tiffany Trivers (EHT) won third singles 6-4, 6-0, and her pair won first doubles 8-0 in Rutgers-Camden’s 6-3 win over Bryn Mawr. She won 6-3, 6-2 at third singles and her pair won 8-3 at first doubles in a 9-0 win over Drew.
Men’s golf
Noah Petracci (Hammonton) shot a team-leading 1-over-par 72 to tie for third for Jefferson at the Ursinus Invitational.
T.J. Stanton (Ocean City) shot an 85 to place 39th for Ursinus. The Bears tied for fourth in team scoring, and Jefferson was seventh among 10 teams.
Women’s golf
Olivia Strigh (Hammonton) shot a two-day 77-83—161 to tie for ninth for Hamilton at the Cortaca Northeast Women’s Golf Invitational. Strigh tied with Kasey Clifford (Ocean City), who shot an 81-80 for Westminster.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
