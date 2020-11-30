Pleasantville grad Toure becoming key part of Rutgers defense

Rutgers University football coach Greg Schiano called Mohamed Toure an excellent and very athletic talent.
Toure has earned that respect so far this season.
The 2019 Pleasantville High School graduate made a crucial (and his first career) interception Saturday that helped the Scarlet Knights snap a four-game losing skid with a 37-30 win over Purdue.
Toure, who is the cousin of former Scarlet Knight and current member of the Indianapolis Colts Kemoko Turay, has 11 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles this season.
The 6-foot-1, 221-pound sophomore linebacker made a career-high six tackles two weekends ago in a 48-42 triple overtime loss to Michigan.
Toure aims to continue that recent success when Rutgers (2-4) hosts Penn State (1-5) at noon Saturday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, Middlesex County.
“I think Mohamed is growing leaps and bounds as a football player,” Schiano said in a videoconference with the media Monday. “I think (linebackers) coach (Bob) Fraser and he have really bonded. He is really learning about the game of football. He has always been a tremendous athlete, a big man that can run really well.
“But what I think is happening now is he is starting to learn football. You may say, ‘What do you mean, coach? They all play football.’ But there is a game within a game that most people don’t even know exists. But if you’re going to be a really good player, you need to understand that game, and little by little he’s understanding it.”
Toure’s interception came in the third quarter Saturday when Rutgers was trailing 30-27 and Purdue was near midfield. Nine plays after the turnover, Rutgers sophomore running back Aaron Young scored his first-career rushing touchdown to take a 34-30 lead that Rutgers held for the rest of the game.
“It’s fun to watch (Toure) because you can see when the light goes on in this area and all of a sudden he is doing it,” said Schiano, who said that Toure has also been very valuable on special teams.
“I just think the trajectory that his own personal career is right on how we would like it to be right now,” said Schiano, noting that the team has some veteran and experienced linebackers who are leading Toure in the right direction.
Rutgers has now forced 11 turnovers in six games this season after forcing just 10 in 12 games last year. Toure is responsible for three of those turnovers this season.
“(Toure) is not too proud to learn,” Schiano said. “I mean he is a sponge, learning everything he can.”
For the first time since 2007, Rutgers has scored 20-plus points in each of its six games to start the season. It's also the first time the Scarlet Knights have done that since joining the Big Ten in 2014.
But there is still room for much improvement.
For instance, the Scarlet Knights have been outscored 81-17 in the second quarter this season.
“The second quarter is like a dirty word around here lately,” Schiano said. “We have to figure out how we can perform better. Again, in our mentality, chop is one play at a time, one action at a time. So, I don’t like to get too into this quarter (or) that quarter.
“I try to look more at what are we doing differently in the second quarter than we are in the first, third or fourth rather than what can we do differently.”
Schiano was a graduate assistant coach at Penn State in 1990 and the defensive backs coach there from 1991-95.
When asked his favorite memory with the Nittany Lions, Schiano said just being able to receive his first full-time coaching job from the late Joe Paterno and learn under a great coaching staff.
The win Saturday after two consecutive tough losses gave Rutgers confidence, but the team needs to refocus for Penn State, Schiano said. But he added that it is mainly his job to ensure his players are ready and remain levelheaded, especially after a comeback win when trailing by 10 points at halftime.
The Nittany Lions are coming off their first win this season, a 27-17 victory over Michigan.
“As you watch Penn State on film, they are a very talented team defensively (and) run very, very well,” Schiano said. “Offensively, it looks like they are kind of getting their stride. It’s going to be a big challenge. It’s good to have it at home and (the team is) looking forward to it.”
