Pleasantville grad Toure becoming key part of Rutgers defense

For instance, the Scarlet Knights have been outscored 81-17 in the second quarter this season.

“The second quarter is like a dirty word around here lately,” Schiano said. “We have to figure out how we can perform better. Again, in our mentality, chop is one play at a time, one action at a time. So, I don’t like to get too into this quarter (or) that quarter.

“I try to look more at what are we doing differently in the second quarter than we are in the first, third or fourth rather than what can we do differently.”

Schiano was a graduate assistant coach at Penn State in 1990 and the defensive backs coach there from 1991-95.

When asked his favorite memory with the Nittany Lions, Schiano said just being able to receive his first full-time coaching job from the late Joe Paterno and learn under a great coaching staff.

The win Saturday after two consecutive tough losses gave Rutgers confidence, but the team needs to refocus for Penn State, Schiano said. But he added that it is mainly his job to ensure his players are ready and remain levelheaded, especially after a comeback win when trailing by 10 points at halftime.

The Nittany Lions are coming off their first win this season, a 27-17 victory over Michigan.

“As you watch Penn State on film, they are a very talented team defensively (and) run very, very well,” Schiano said. “Offensively, it looks like they are kind of getting their stride. It’s going to be a big challenge. It’s good to have it at home and (the team is) looking forward to it.”

