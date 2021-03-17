Pinelands grad Aileen Cahill scores her first goal for Montclair State, earns NJAC honor: Notebook

Aileen Cahill, a freshman on the Montclair State University women’s soccer team, was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday.
Cahill, a Pinelands Regional High School graduate from Little Egg Harbor Township, broke a 1-1 tie with her first collegiate goal in the 50th minute of the Red Hawks’ 2-1 win over New Jersey City on Saturday. The Red Hawks improved to 1-0-1.
Cahill was a second-team Press All-Star her senior season at Pinelands when she had 18 goals and 16 assists. She finished her high school career with 77 goals and 37 assists.
Gabriela Johnson (Oakcrest) scored the game-winning goal in the 76th minute of Temple’s 2-1 victory over Cincinnati.
In Rutgers-Camden’s 3-0 win over Ramapo, Chloe Beasley (ACIT) made three saves, and Hailey Gould (ACIT) scored.
Football
DL Kevin DeShields (Bridgeton) made a tackle for a loss in Delaware State’s 17-9 loss to South Carolina State.
TE Sean Morris (Barnegat) had four receptions for 24 yards in Holy Cross’ 20-3 win over Lehigh.
DB Shamere Collins (St. Augustine Prep) made two tackles and had two pass breakups in Sacred Heart’s 35-7 win over Long Island. Twin DBs A’laam and Salaam Horne (St. Joseph) each had a tackle. OL J.D. DiRenzo started at tackle for an offense that gained 504 yards, including 269 on the ground.
RB Terrence Smith (Oakcrest) rushed for 10 yards on 12 carries in San Diego’s 13-10 win over Drake.
QB Josh Zamot (Holy Spirit) completed 12 of 22 passes for 83 yards and two interceptions in Stony Brook’s 31-3 loss to Delaware. He also rushed for 8 yards and made one tackle.
LB Qwashin Townsel (St. Joseph) made eight tackles in Villanova’s 40-37 overtime loss to Rhode Island. Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) made a tackle, and Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine) averaged 33.3 yards on three punts, placing two inside the 20-yard line.
QB Ryan Yost (Holy Spirit) completed 7 of 17 passes for 68 yards in Wagner’s 17-0 loss to Duquesne.
RB Naz Broome (Cumberland County Tech) rushed for 44 yards on 14 carries in Kean’s 41-12 loss to Montclair State. Broome also had three receptions for 14 yards, and Jason Glover (Absegami) made a 7-yard reception. LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) made five tackles and had one quarterback hurry, and LB Matt Milden (Lacey Township) made three tackles, including one for a loss.
For Montclair, DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) had three tackles. DB Brenna Ray (Lower Cape May) had two tackles, including a sack, and a fumble recovery. DL Austin Smith (Egg Harbor Township) had two tackles and a quarterback hurry.
DL Brad Lomax (St. Joseph) had a tackle in Salisbury’s 32-30 win over Wesley. For Wesley, LB Dante Daniel (Holy Spirit) made eight tackles and had one quarterback hurry.
Field hockey
Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made two saves and earned the shutout in Lehigh’s 1-0 win over Lafayette.
Women’s tennis
Tess Fisher (Vineland) and a teammate won the second doubles 6-4 in Rutgers’ 6-1 loss to Michigan. She won second doubles with a different partner 6-3 in a 4-3 win over Michigan State.
Men’s swimming
T.J. Given (Holy Spirit) won the 50-yard freestyle (21.49) and swam on two winning relays in Drexel’s 123-81 win over Villanova. He was on the winning 200 medley relay (1:32.51) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:25.74). In a 132-129 victory over Delaware, he swam on the winning 400 medley (3:23.74) and 400 free (3:03.48) relays and was third in the 50 free (21.58).
Glenn Lasco (Mainland Regional) won the 100 free (46.32) and the 200 free (1:44.54) for Lehigh in a virtual meet with Rider with no team scoring. He also swam on the winning 200 free (1:27.80) and 400 medley (3:14.07) relays.
Women’s swimming
Ryan Styer (Ocean City) had a pair of individual victories for Drexel in a 115-84 loss to Villanova. She won the 50 freestyle in 23.80 and the 100 freestyle in 52.25. She also swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:38.42). In a 164-98 loss to Delaware, she was second in the 50 free (24.08), third in the 100 free (53.26) and on the second-place 400 free relay (3:33.41).
Women’s bowling
Sarah Florence (Cedar Creek) placed 23rd in a field of 66 bowlers for Youngstown State at the Mid-Winter Invitational in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She rolled a five-game series of 1,247 (207.83 average), and her high game was a 246. Youngstown State placed fourth among 11 teams.
Women’s volleyball
Jessica Sprankle (Southern) had five digs and two assists in Georgian Court’s 3-0 win over Dominican.
Kayla Thornton (Pinelands) had four kills and two digs in Kean’s 3-0 loss to Montclair State. She had seven kills and four digs in a 3-0 loss to Stockton and contributed 10 kills in a 3-0 win over New Jersey City.
Hannah McErlain (Oakcrest) had two kills in William Paterson’s 3-0 loss to Kean.
