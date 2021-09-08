 Skip to main content
Pinelands grad Aileen Cahill off to hot start for Montclair State soccer: College notebook
LOCAL COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Pinelands grad Aileen Cahill off to hot start for Montclair State soccer: College notebook

Aileen Cahill scored three goals to help the Montclair State University women’s soccer team win its first two games of the season last week.

Cahill, a sophomore midfielder and a Pinelands Regional High School graduate, scored in the Red Hawks’ 3-0 win over Cabrini. She then scored both goals, including the game-winner in the 87th minute, of a 2-1 win over Marywood.

Cahill is coming off an impressive shortened spring season in which she was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year. She had two goals and an assist in seven games last season.

Stefania Piantadosi (Egg Harbor Township) had an assist in Binghamton’s 3-1 win over Bryant.

Delaney Lappin (Ocean City) scored in Drexel’s 4-0 win over Lafayette.

In New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 6-0 win over Saint Peter’s, Sianni Magruder (EHT) had two assists, and Christine Conaghy (Holy Spirit) scored.

Christine Napoli (Mainland) scored in St. Bonaventure’s 3-0 win over Robert Morris.

Megan McCully (Holy Spirit) had an assist in Jefferson’s 2-2 tie with Millersville.

Brynn Bock (Middle Township) made five saves and allowed a goal in 45 minutes of Alvernia’s 2-1 loss to FDU-Florham.

Bella Callender (EHT) had an assist in Rutgers-Camden’s 2-1 loss to Adrian.

Men’s soccer

Trevor Paone (Ocean City) scored in East Stroudsburg’s 6-0 win over Felician.

Christian Rafter (Middle Township) scored in Cabrini’s 3-0 victory over Delaware Valley.

Caden Sundermann (Pinelands) had an assist in DeSales’ 4-2 loss to Rutgers-Newark.

Lucas Portadin (Vineland) scored in Drew’s 3-2 loss to FDU-Florham.

Eddie Proud (Middle Township) scored in Neumann’s 3-2 loss to Virginia Wesleyan.

Matt Stellitano (Mainland Regional) made one save in 54 minutes in Stevenson’s 1-0 loss to St. Mary’s.

Field hockey

Tara McNally (Ocean City) had a defensive save in Hofstra’s 5-3 win over Davidson.

Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made two saves in Lehigh’s 3-1 win over Bryant.

Alyssa Donato (Cumberland Regional) scored twice and added an assist in Kutztown’s 7-0 win over Southern Connecticut State. She scored three times in a 10-0 win over Saint Michael’s.

Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) scored twice in Cabrini’s 4-0 win over Delaware Valley. She scored once in a 4-1 victory over Drew. She scored twice in a 6-0 win over Manhattanville.

Haleigh Flukey (Ocean City) had three goals and an assist in FDU-Florham’s 6-0 victory over Centenary.

Men’s cross country

Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) placed 19th for Jefferson at the Temple Invitational, running the 8K race in 28 minutes, 29.8 seconds. Blake Corbett (Mainland) was 32nd (29:56.4), Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) was 38th (30:55.7), and Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) was 47th (33:03.4).

Rider also competed at Temple. Gobi Thurairajah (EHT) was 25th (29:05), and Leo Zaccaria (Cape May Tech) 30th (29:52).

Women’s cross country

Mickey Baker (Ocean City) placed 68th for Monmouth at the Lehigh Invitational, running the 6K race in 25:31.9.

Women’s golf

Kasey Clifford (Ocean City) placed eighth for Westminster at the Glenville Invitational in West Virginia. She shot a two-day total of 172 (88-84) for the Titans, who placed second.

Women’s volleyball

Olivia Anderson (Pinelands) had three kills in Felician’s 3-0 loss to Saint Anselm. She had five kills and 16 digs in a 3-1 loss to Bloomsburg. She had four kills and three digs in a 3-1 win over Le Moyne. She had three kills and three digs in a 3-0 loss to Southern New Hampshire.

Jessica Sprankle (Southern Regional) had four assists and 13 digs in Georgian Court’s 3-2 win over Mount Olive. She had 18 digs and two assists in a 3-0 win over Salem.

Kayla Thornton (Pinelands) had 10 kills and three digs in Kean’s 3-0 win over Mount St. Vincent. She had eight kills and three digs in a 3-2 loss to UMass Boston. She had 14 kills and four digs in a 3-0 win over Swarthmore.

Rachel Pharo (Southern) had 13 kills and 11 digs in New Jersey City’s 3-1 win over FDU-Florham.

