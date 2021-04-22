Pinelands grad Aileen Cahill, of Montclair State, earns year-end award

Montclair State University freshman Aileen Cahill was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Rookie of the Year on Wednesday.
Cahill, a Pinelands Regional High School graduate from Little Egg Harbor Township, helped the Red Hawks, who won the NJAC championship, sweep all six major year-end conference awards.
Cahill, a two-time NJAC Rookie of the Week, had two goals and an assist. Both of her goals were game-winners, tops among all conference players.
Cahill was a second-team Press All-Star her senior season at Pinelands when she had 18 goals and 16 assists. She finished her high school career with 77 goals and 37 assists.
Rutgers-Camden defender Lindsey Rucci (Hammonton) was named an NJAC honorable mention. The junior helped the defense post a run of 523 minutes, 31 seconds of shutout soccer this season.
Women’s golf
Kasey Clifford (Ocean City) shot a 12-over 84 for Westminster at the Saint Vincent Invitational, tied for the best score on the day as her team won the tournament.
Clifford then helped the Titans win the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship Tournament held Sunday and Monday in Vienna, Ohio, for a third year in a row. She won the individual title by four shots, posting a two-day score of 159 (74, 85).
She was named the PAC Player of the Year for a second straight season.
Men’s golf
T.J. Stanton (Ocean City) tied for 29th with a 22-over-par 94 for Ursinus at the Dickinson Spring Invite.
Women’s track and field
Alyssa Aldridge (Mainland) finished 32nd in the 5,000-meter run (16 minutes, 48.96 seconds) for Georgetown at the Virginia Challenge.
Alexandra Ramirez (Middle Township) was sixth in the 1,500 (6:02.51) for Mount St. Mary’s, which hosted the 33-48 Challenge.
McKinleigh Mattie (Vineland) ran on NJIT’s third-place 4x400 relay (4:18.31) and was fourth in the triple jump (9.75 meters) at the St. John’s Invitational.
Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) broke Rider’s record in the 1,500 for a second week in a row, winning the event in 4:28.75 at the Monmouth Invitational. Jabria Rozier (Cumberland) was fifth in the high jump (1.45m).
Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) was fifth in the triple jump (12.4m) for Rutgers at the Husker B1G Invitational at Nebraska.
Madelyn Bradway (Ocean City) placed third in the hammer throw (49.6m) for Sacred Heart at a tri-meet with Lafayette and Lehigh. It is the top throw in the Northeast Conference.
Brielle Smith (Oakcrest) was fifth in the javelin (47.98m) for Stanford at the West Coast Classic at Oregon.
Ginalee Erskine (Barnegat) was second in the javelin (32.14m) and third in the discus (personal best 36.54) for Georgian Court at the Bill Fritz Invitational at Rowan. She also placed eighth in the hammer throw (36.38m) and ninth in the shot put (9.63m).
For host Rowan, Amanthy Sosa Cacera (Absegami) ran on the winning 4x400 relay (4:12.18), was second in the 400 (1:01.80) and fifth in the 200 (27.02). Ariana Mack (Holy Spirit) was fifth in the discus (33.44m).
Karagan Bulger (Southern) won the 400 hurdles (1:06.56) for Coast Guard at a tri-meet with Southern Maine and Rhode Island. She also ran on the winning 4x400 relay (4:20.44).
Men’s track and field
Cade Antonucci (Holy Spirit) was second in the javelin (70.99m) for Auburn at the War Eagle Invitational.
Michael Cephas (Vineland) ran on Rider’s winning 4x400 relay (41.24) at the Monmouth Spring Invitational. Leo Zaccaria (Cape May Tech) was 15th in the 1,500 (4:00.09).
Liam Andersen (Southern) was third in the discus (38.81m) for New Haven at the Eastern Connecticut Invitational. He also placed sixth in the shot put (12.05m) and sixth in the hammer throw (34.45m).
Devin Martin (St. Joseph) won the triple jump (personal-best 14.2m) for Georgian Court at the Bill Fritz Invitational. He was also fifth in the long jump (6.52m). Dylan Breen (Lacey) was second in the long jump (6.88m). Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) placed second in the shot put (12.93m) and seventh in the discus (37.55m).
For host Rowan, Hunter Barbieri (EHT) and Justin Bishop (Mainland) ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:16.53). Barbieri was also fifth in the 400 (50.77). John Nguyen (Absegami) was second in the 110 hurdles (15.27). Rob Gardner (Hammonton) won the pole vault (4.40m). Nick Simila (St. Augustine) was third in the 5,000 (15:31.03). Esteban Delgado (Absegami) was fourth in the 800 (1:57.82).
