Penn State's failure to finish games frustrates players and coach James Franklin

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The margin of error in big-time college football, particularly in the loaded East Division of the Big Ten, is small, and no one knows that better than James Franklin.

"When you look at our side of the conference, maybe one of the better sides of the conference in college football, you can pick out four to six plays each game and, for most teams and most people, that's going to determine your success," the Penn State coach said Saturday after his team suffered its fourth loss in its last five games, 21-17 to Michigan at Beaver Stadium.

"We will find a way to make those six plays per game, especially the way we're playing on defense. You have a chance to get wins against really good teams, and we have not made those six plays a game consistently enough in the season."

The defeat knocked the Nittany Lions (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) out of the AP Top 25 and likely drops them to a lower-status bowl game. They will have to win one of their last two games, Saturday at home against Rutgers or at Michigan State on Nov. 27, to finish above .500 in the regular season.