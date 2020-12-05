Penn State maintains its mastery of Rutgers with 23-7 win

“I was good with everything,” Schiano said. “Good with the decision to go for it. Good with the play call. I believe in our guys. I believe we can convert those. We just didn’t do it.

“I knew we were playing a good football team, so we were going to be aggressive.”

Rutgers last beat the Nittany Lions 21-16 on Sept. 24, 1988, when the programs competed in an annual nonconference series from 1982-95. The Scarlet Knights have never beaten Penn State since joining the Big Ten in 2014.

Penn State leads the series 29-2 (12-0 at Rutgers) and earned its 900th overall victory in program history Saturday.

Schiano said Penn State is one of the programs in the conference the Scarlet Knights need to catch up to, adding that they are a very talented team.

“Is it recruiting? Sure. Is it better coaching? Sure. Is it everything (like) better execution? All those things add up,” Schiano said.

Kay’Ron Adams had seven carries for 26 yards. Melton led the team with seven receptions and 38 receiving yards. Aaron Young had five receptions for 30 yards. Vineland graduate Isaih Pacheco had five carries for just 4 rushing yards.

Schiano said Pacheco was not injured during the game Saturday