Penn State maintains its mastery of Rutgers with 23-7 win

The Penn State University football team has not lost to Rutgers in more than 30 years.
And when the Nittany Lions are the visiting team, they are undefeated in the series, which dates to 1918.
That dominance did not change Saturday.
Penn State moved the ball well, played tough on defense and simply outplayed the Scarlet Knights to earn a 23-7 victory in a Big Ten Conference game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
Rutgers’ only touchdown came late in the third quarter when quarterback Noah Vedral threw up a desperation pass in the end zone after being chased out of the pocket on fourth down. Cedar Creek High School graduate Bo Melton jumped up and caught it between two defenders for a 3-yard score.
“I’m really grateful Bo can jump as high as he can,” Vedral said in a video session with the media. “He is a talented, talented wide receiver.”
Penn State (2-5) was strong up front, stopping the run and continually bringing pressure to disrupt Vedral, sacking him twice. Vedral finished with 113 passing yards and a team-leading 56 rushing yards.
“We have to give a lot of respect to Penn State,” said Vedral, who missed the previous week’s 37-30 win over Purdue. “They are a very talented defense and have some good players. We were a little disjointed, so we are going to look at the tape and get that fixed.
“But I give credit where credit is due. They have a good defense.”
The winds were heavy at times, especially during the fourth quarter, and the game started in wet conditions, but Penn State did not look fazed.
The Nittany Lions finished with 248 rushing and 133 receiving yards.
Rutgers (2-5) had trouble matching up with that, especially on the ground, finishing with 122 receiving and 83 rushing yards.
But much of that was in the second half after attempting to play catch-up. The Scarlet Knights produced just 12 rushing and 31 passing yards through the first two quarters. Penn State also had 14 first downs in the first half, Rutgers had just two.
“Our guys played hard (and) we fought until the last snap, (but) heart isn’t good enough for this league,” Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. “This is big-boy football, and you’ve got to play clean, you’ve got to play precise, you have to coach that way and, just as an organization, we didn’t do well enough.”
Rutgers went 1 for 4 on fourth down, including failing twice in the first half from its own 45 yard-line, both times leading to a Penn State touchdown — a 29-yard pass from Sean Clifford to Parker Washington and a 7-yard rushing TD from Devyn Ford.
The Nittany Lions led 17-0 at halftime.
“I was good with everything,” Schiano said. “Good with the decision to go for it. Good with the play call. I believe in our guys. I believe we can convert those. We just didn’t do it.
“I knew we were playing a good football team, so we were going to be aggressive.”
Rutgers last beat the Nittany Lions 21-16 on Sept. 24, 1988, when the programs competed in an annual nonconference series from 1982-95. The Scarlet Knights have never beaten Penn State since joining the Big Ten in 2014.
Penn State leads the series 29-2 (12-0 at Rutgers) and earned its 900th overall victory in program history Saturday.
Schiano said Penn State is one of the programs in the conference the Scarlet Knights need to catch up to, adding that they are a very talented team.
“Is it recruiting? Sure. Is it better coaching? Sure. Is it everything (like) better execution? All those things add up,” Schiano said.
Kay’Ron Adams had seven carries for 26 yards. Melton led the team with seven receptions and 38 receiving yards. Aaron Young had five receptions for 30 yards. Vineland graduate Isaih Pacheco had five carries for just 4 rushing yards.
Schiano said Pacheco was not injured during the game Saturday
“It was so disjointed the entire game offensively, I don’t know if anybody really got into a flow,” Schiano said of Pacheco’s light workload. “We were hunting and pecking and trying to find some things that would be effective. … We were struggling to find success on the offensive side (Saturday).”
Rutgers entered the game averaging 30.8 points per game this season, the fifth most in the Big Ten. The loss also ended the Scarlet Knights’ six-game streak of scoring at least 20 points, the first time the program has ever achieved that against Big Ten opponents.
Defensively, Malachi “Max” Melton, Bo’s younger brother, had three tackles. Olakunle Fatukasi made a team-high 18 tackles. Rutgers had an interception and a fumble recovery.
“(Fatukasi) is a very special player,” Schiano said. “He has a great nose for the ball. He is a very good tackler. I’m glad we have him. I think he plays very smart football.”
Penn State 7 10 3 3一 23
Rutgers 0 0 7 0一 7
FIRST QUARTER
PSU一 Washington 29 pass from Clifford (Pinegar kick)
SECOND QUARTER
PSU一 Pinegar 30 FG
PSU一 Ford 7 run (Pinegar kick)
THIRD QUARTER
PSU一 Pinegar 47 FG
RU一 Melton 3 pass from Vedral (Ambrosio kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
PSU一 Pinegar 27 FG
RECORDS—Penn State 2-5; Rutgers 2-5
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
