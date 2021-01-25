 Skip to main content
Osun Osunniyi's play in two wins helps St. Bonaventure improve to 8-1: Notebook
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional H.S.) contributed nine points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in the St. Bonaventure University men’s basketball team’s 70-54 win over Virginia Commonwealth on Wednesday.

Osunniyi added six points, four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal in a 65-61 win over Duquesne on Saturday to help the Bonnies improve to 8-1.

Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had two points, three rebounds and two assists in Bowling Green State’s 69-57 loss to Akron. He had three points, two rebounds and two assists in a 96-77 loss Miami (Ohio).

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine Prep) had five points and a rebound in Saint Francis’ 76-58 win over Sacred Heart. He had nine points, five rebounds and a block in an 82-70 loss to Sacred Heart.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had nine points, eight rebounds and three assists in Virginia Tech’s 78-60 loss to Syracuse.

Taj Thweatt (Wildwood Catholic) grabbed a rebound in West Virginia’s 69-47 win over Kansas State.

Women’s basketball

Oregon freshman Kylee Watson (Mainland) missed the nationally ranked Ducks’ past two games while in concussion protocol, the university said.

Watson, who took an elbow to the head during a practice, could return this week, the Ducks said on their website Sunday. The Ducks’ next game is Friday.

Men’s swimming

Brian McGroarty (Mainland) was fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 43.52 seconds) in Louisiana State’s 176-122 loss to Texas A&M.

Women’s bowling

Sarah Florence (Cedar Creek) finished 18th overall with a 1,112 series for Youngstown State at the Columbia 300 Saints Invite held Friday to Sunday in Valley Park, Missouri.

Her best score was a 212 that she rolled twice over the three-day, six-game competition. Youngstown State finished third among 11 teams.

