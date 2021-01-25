Osun Osunniyi's play in two wins helps St. Bonaventure improve to 8-1: Notebook

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional H.S.) contributed nine points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in the St. Bonaventure University men’s basketball team’s 70-54 win over Virginia Commonwealth on Wednesday.

Osunniyi added six points, four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal in a 65-61 win over Duquesne on Saturday to help the Bonnies improve to 8-1.

Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had two points, three rebounds and two assists in Bowling Green State’s 69-57 loss to Akron. He had three points, two rebounds and two assists in a 96-77 loss Miami (Ohio).

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine Prep) had five points and a rebound in Saint Francis’ 76-58 win over Sacred Heart. He had nine points, five rebounds and a block in an 82-70 loss to Sacred Heart.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had nine points, eight rebounds and three assists in Virginia Tech’s 78-60 loss to Syracuse.

Taj Thweatt (Wildwood Catholic) grabbed a rebound in West Virginia’s 69-47 win over Kansas State.

Women’s basketball