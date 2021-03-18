Osun Osunniyi's next chapter is first round of the NCAA Tournament: Must Win

Mainland Regional High School boys basketball coach Dan Williams, in March 2017, spoke highly about then-Mustangs senior Osun Osunniyi.
“Osun is a great story,” Williams said. “Hopefully, we’re just in the early stages of this story.”
Little did Williams know.
Now a St. Bonaventure junior, Osunniyi has become one of the most intriguing players in the NCAA Tournament. The ninth-seeded Bonnies will meet No. 8 seed Louisiana State in a first-round game at 1:45 p.m. Saturday.
In a basketball world where every player these days seems to want instant success, Osunniyi’s story is an inspiration as to what can be achieved with patience, perseverance and hard work.
Osunniyi didn’t event start playing basketball until he moved from Pleasantville to Somers Point in eighth grade. Jordan Road School boys basketball coach Jeanette Celluci spotted him in the hallways that year and urged him to come out for the team.
Osunniyi came off the bench for the Mainland freshmen team. He grew to 6-4 as a sophomore and 6-8 as a junior, but he didn’t start until he was a Mainland senior.
“It’s been a great ride for him,” Williams said. “(His success) has taken on a life of its own at Mainland.”
Osunniyi is one of the nation’s top defensive players. The Atlantic 10 Conference named him the Defensive Player of the Year. LSU coach Will Wade described Osunniyi as a shot-blocking menace.
“From a defensive standpoint, we’re so much better with him in the lineup,” St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt said. “He’s a difference maker. He makes up for a lot of our mistakes.”
Osunniyi’s offense has also developed this season, as he's averaging 10.5 points. He was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Atlantic 10 Tournament after averaging 13.3 points and 10.3 rebounds and blocking 13 shots in three games.
“When he’s scoring, we’re that much better,” Schmidt said. “We have somebody inside. You need to double team him. He has a good feel. He can pass the ball out of the double team.”
Osunniyi returns in the offseason to work out at Mainland. His name is heard constantly around the program.
“All these guys want it so early,” Williams said. “They’re like, ‘I was a star in eighth grade, and if I’m not playing a little bit of varsity now or by sophomore year I’m not the star.’ Here’s Osun getting to higher levels than any kid, I’ll venture to say, we’ll ever have. He used (not starting) as a junior as fuel to say, 'I’m going to be the guy senior year.'”
Osunniyi’s ex-Mainland teammates talked of going to Indiana to watch the Bonnies play this weekend. Williams plans to gather with assistants Jon Evans and Dan Feld to watch Saturday’s game.
“That’s the coolest thing is that those guys are still well connected,” Williams said of Osunniyi and his Mainland teammates. “As coaches, you almost feel like proud parents.”
Osunniyi is one of four Cape-Atlantic League graduates — Kylee Watson of Mainland, Justyn Mutts of St. Augustine Prep and Taj Thweatt of Wildwood Catholic — to participate in the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments.
This weekend is just the latest step in Osunniyi’s basketball journey. Just as he did four years ago, Williams could say that we're still in the early stages of Osunniyi's story.
Osunniyi's ability to protect the rim and the perimeter shots he sank in the Atlantic 10 Tournament bode well for a professional career. The NBA would obviously be the ultimate, but at the very least he seems certain to find his niche overseas.
“He’s able to say legitimately that his best days are head of him,” Williams said. “He’s still got a whole bunch of growth to do. His game is going to get a whole lot better in the next three to four years.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
031421_spt_maacmens
