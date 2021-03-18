Osun Osunniyi's next chapter is first round of the NCAA Tournament: Must Win

“From a defensive standpoint, we’re so much better with him in the lineup,” St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt said. “He’s a difference maker. He makes up for a lot of our mistakes.”

Osunniyi’s offense has also developed this season, as he's averaging 10.5 points. He was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Atlantic 10 Tournament after averaging 13.3 points and 10.3 rebounds and blocking 13 shots in three games.

“When he’s scoring, we’re that much better,” Schmidt said. “We have somebody inside. You need to double team him. He has a good feel. He can pass the ball out of the double team.”

Osunniyi returns in the offseason to work out at Mainland. His name is heard constantly around the program.

“All these guys want it so early,” Williams said. “They’re like, ‘I was a star in eighth grade, and if I’m not playing a little bit of varsity now or by sophomore year I’m not the star.’ Here’s Osun getting to higher levels than any kid, I’ll venture to say, we’ll ever have. He used (not starting) as a junior as fuel to say, 'I’m going to be the guy senior year.'”