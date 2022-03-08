Osun Osunniyi, Jahlil White, Justyn Mutts and teams prep for conference basketball tournaments: College notebook

Three former Cape-Atlantic League standout basketball players and their teams are preparing for conference tournament play this week.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional H.S.) scored 16 to go with six rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals in St. Bonaventure University’s 72-65 win over Richmond. The Bonnies (20-8) are seeded fourth in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament and earned a bye to Friday’s quarterfinal.

Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had 10 points, four rebounds and two steals in Temple’s 84-46 loss to Houston. He had nine points, seven rebounds and three assists in a 75-47 win over South Florida. The Owls (17-11) are seeded fourth and will play fifth-seeded Tulane in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine Prep) had 14 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in Virginia Tech’s 75-43 win over Louisville. He scored 15 and grabbed nine rebounds in a 63-59 loss to Clemson. The Hokies (19-12) are seeded seventh in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and will face the winner of North Carolina State/Clemson on Wednesday.

The three former first-team Press All-Stars — and Mutts the 2017 Player of the Year — have enjoyed fantastic seasons. Osunniyi is averaging 11.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. White, who cracked the starting lineup midway through the season, is averaging 7.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 28 games (15 starts). Mutts is averaging 10.3 points. 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 31 games.

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) had seven points and four rebounds in Saint Francis’ (Pa.) 82-53 loss to Wagner in the first round of the Northeast Conference Tournament.

On Feb. 19, Garret Kerr (Middle Township) was inducted in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Hall of Fame. Kerr had a stellar NCAA Division-II career at University of the Sciences, having been named the National Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015. He is USciences’ all-time leading scorer with 2,434 points, rebounder with 1,391, field goals made (882) and free throws made (580). He is the son of former Philadelphia Flyers star forward Tim Kerr.

Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) had 16 points, two rebounds and two assists in Goldey-Beacom’s 95-61 loss to Dominican. Last week, Derry was named to the CACC first team. In 28 games this season, he averaged 20.1 points and sank 42% (100 for 238) of his 3-pointers.

Keith Palek III (St. Augustine) had nine points, three rebounds and two assists in California of Pennsylvania’s 72-55 win over Slippery Rock in the first round of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament. He scored 13 and added two rebounds and two assists in a 70-64 loss to Indiana (Pa.).

Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) had six points, six rebounds and four assists in District of Columbia’s 76-69 loss to Molloy in the first round of the East Coast Conference Tournament.

Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) scored 34 to go with seven rebounds and two assists in Rowan’s 94-84 loss to Susquehanna in the first round of the D-III Tournament. Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) added three points and two rebounds.

Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) helped Cecil College (26-2) win the NJCAA Region 20 D-II Tournament last week, earning a bid to the national tournament. He had eight points and four rebounds in a 95-75 win over CCBC Dundalk in the quarterfinals. He had six points and seven rebounds in a 97-73 win over Montgomery College (Md.) in the semifinals. The national tournament begins next Monday.

Women’s basketball

Kylee Watson (Mainland) had six points, six rebounds and two assists in Oregon’s 80-73 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Tournament. The Ducks (20-11) will find out their national tournament destiny at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) had 13 points and six assists in Saint Anselm’s 64-60 loss to Ley Moyne in the Northeast 10 Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Last week, she was named the Northeast 10 Rookie of the Year and to the all-conference third and rookie teams. In 28 games, she averaged 15.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) scored 18 in Kean’s 77-44 loss to Carnegie Mellon in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Tournament.

Men’s swimming

Destin Lasco (Mainland) won the 200-yard backstroke in 1 minute, 38.81 seconds as California, Berkeley won the Pac-12 championship for the fifth straight year over the weekend in Federal Way, Washington. He also placed second in the 100 backstroke (45.11) and swam on the third-place 400 medley relay (3:02.84) and 800 freestyle relay (6:09.98). His 200 backstroke title was the fifth conference title in the sophomore’s collegiate career, having won the 100 and 200 backstroke titles last year to go with swimming on the winning 400 and 800 free relays.

Boston’s Dolan Grisbaum (Ocean City) placed fourth in the 1,650 free (15:21.88) at the Patriot League Championships held in Annapolis, Maryland, last month. He was also 10th in the 500 free (4:29.51).

Wrestling

American’s Tim Fitzpatrick (Holy Spirit) went 1-2 at 174 pounds at the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Championships held Friday and Saturday in Ithaca, New York. After falling in the round of 16 via an 8-5 decision, he won an 8-2 decision to open the consolation bracket. He lost in a 3-1 sudden victory to end his tournament run.

Franklin & Marshall’s Mike Waszen (Holy Spirit) competed at the EIWA Championships, too, going 0-2 at 197.

Women’s indoor trackMichaela Baker (Ocean City) ran on Monmouth’s sixth-place distance medley relay (11:54.85) at the ECAC/IC4A (Intercollegiate Association of Amateur Athletes of America) Championships in Boston. Rider’s Mariah Stephens (Egg Harbor Township) was 13th in the triple jump (11.8 meters) and 17th in the long jump (5.2m).

Men’s indoor track

Gobi Thurairajah (EHT) and Leo Zaccaria (Cape May Tech) ran on Rider’s sixth-place distance medley relay (10:01.57) at the ECAC/IC4A Championships.

Men’s tennis

Nikola Kilibarda (Mainland) won fourth singles 6-3, 6-1 and second doubles 8-7 (7-4) in The College of New Jersey’s 7-2 win over Franklin & Marshall.

Women’s tennis

Tess Fisher (Vineland) won first singles 6-3, 6-4 and first doubles 6-1 in Rutgers’ 5-1 win over Seton Hall.

Morgan Grimmie (Holy Spirit) won fifth singles 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 in TCNJ’s 9-0 win over Franklin & Marshall.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

