Osun Ossuniyi all smiles with St. Bonaventure's hot start in basketball

Osun Osunniyi, if ever given the hypothetical opportunity, would do it all over again.
In 2018, he opted to attend St. Bonaventure University to play men’s basketball after previously committing to La Salle. Almost three years later, he couldn’t be any happier and isn’t afraid to express his love for the program.
“I am so happy I decided to come here,” said Osunniyi, 22, of Pleasantville. “This place is amazing and is my second home. I am so comfortable here. If I had to rechoose which school I was going to, I would pick this place all over again. That’s how much I love this place.”
That passion shows on the court.
Osunniyi was averaging 10.3 points and career highs in rebounds (9.7) and assists (2.3) prior to the Bonnies’ (7-1 overall, 5-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) 70-54 win Wednesday night over Virginia Commonwealth. The 2017 Mainland Regional High School graduate was shooting 57.1% from the free-throw line and 43.8% from the field.
He credits his teammates for much of his success, saying the entire program has great chemistry and trust in each other. St. Bonaventure rosters nine juniors, including Osunniyi, most of whom have played together since freshman year or at least one season. The team does not have any seniors.
After Osunniyi graduated from Mainland, he attended Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut with the intent to play a year there and attend La Salle to start the 2018-19 season. But he changed his mind after La Salle made a coaching change.
Osunniyi and fellow junior teammate Kyle Lofton each went to St. Bonaventure from Putnam Science Academy after leading Putman to its first national prep championship in program history in 2017-18.
The 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward/center, who averaged 7.1 defensive rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals prior to Wednesday, always has a strong defensive game, but he said he needs to improve offensively, which is something he feels is happening this season. He scored a career-high 25 points in a 81-74 victory over Akron on Dec. 15.
“I just put in the work in the summertime,” Osunniyi said. “I think I’m just getting more aggressive and more comfortable with myself and expanding my game.”
St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt agreed.
“He has gotten better offensively, and he has put in a ton of work on that part of his game,” Schmidt said. “His confidence offensively is much higher. Freshman year was all defense, last year you could see the improvement, and now it’s a big jump.
“He’s much more confident in his jump shot and being able to score 1-on-1. Having that presence inside is crucial for us. He still has a ways to go offensively, but he makes as much of an impact on defense as anyone we’ve had in the past two decades.”
Osunniyi isn’t completely satisfied on offense either.
“I started off really well, but I think I’m in a little bit of a slump,” Osunniyi said. “But I’ve been continuously working, and I think the more I work, the more the game will come to me and I won’t have to force anything and just play.”
Mainland coach Dan Williams, assistant Dan Feld and the entire coaching staff stays up-to-date and in contact with Osunniyi, who underwent shoulder surgery after his freshman campaign to repair a partially torn labrum and missed almost all of the offseason last year. Along with that recovery process affecting the start of his sophomore season, Osunniyi also dealt with some other injuries, still earning a spot on the all-defensive and third-team all-conference squads.
But this offseason he prepared without any setbacks.
“He is off to a great start, and that’s because he is healthy right now,” said Williams, who added Osunniyi called after one game this season to ask if the coach saw his mid-range shot. “Obviously, we are super proud of him, and it makes us very proud. He is still in touch with the entire coaching staff and hasn’t even come close to forgetting his roots.
“We all had a great relationship. It has been four years since he has been here, and he still makes it a point to reach out often.”
Osunniyi is just as grateful.
“I just appreciate all the support my high school coaches back at Mainland, my family and everyone who has been behind me, especially in this tough time with COVID,” he said.
Osunniyi helped St. Bonaventure advance to the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championship game as a freshman, which the Bonnies lost 55-53 to St. Louis. He was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie and All-Defensive teams. Last season, the Bonnies finished 19-12 (11-7) and qualified for the conference tournament and wanted to make another run at the title, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team was heading to the arena for the first round when they found out it was canceled.
Losing that chance last season has been motivation for the team.
“Everyone has that chip on their shoulder that we didn’t get to showcase how good we were as a team,” Osunniyi said. “We feel we can be a good team in this conference if we keep working together.”
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.