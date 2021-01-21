Osun Ossuniyi all smiles with St. Bonaventure's hot start in basketball

“I started off really well, but I think I’m in a little bit of a slump,” Osunniyi said. “But I’ve been continuously working, and I think the more I work, the more the game will come to me and I won’t have to force anything and just play.”

Mainland coach Dan Williams, assistant Dan Feld and the entire coaching staff stays up-to-date and in contact with Osunniyi, who underwent shoulder surgery after his freshman campaign to repair a partially torn labrum and missed almost all of the offseason last year. Along with that recovery process affecting the start of his sophomore season, Osunniyi also dealt with some other injuries, still earning a spot on the all-defensive and third-team all-conference squads.

But this offseason he prepared without any setbacks.

“He is off to a great start, and that’s because he is healthy right now,” said Williams, who added Osunniyi called after one game this season to ask if the coach saw his mid-range shot. “Obviously, we are super proud of him, and it makes us very proud. He is still in touch with the entire coaching staff and hasn’t even come close to forgetting his roots.

“We all had a great relationship. It has been four years since he has been here, and he still makes it a point to reach out often.”