Ospreys improve to 4-0 in field hockey: Stockton roundup

Volleyball: The Ospreys (1-5) lost to Shenandoah University 3-1 in their second match at the Susquehanna Crusader Classic in Selinsgrove, Pennsylania. The set scores were 26-24, 15-25, 25-23 and 26-24. Stockton's Emma Capriglione had 15 kills and 11 digs, and Teleyah Witherspoon added five aces, three blocks. Charlotte Leon had 13 kills and three blocks.

Stockton lost to Salisbury University 3-0 Friday in its first match at the Susquehanna Crusader Classic. The Ospreys played Susquehanna in their final match.

Cross country: Stockton University's Sam Tenenbaum and Jessie Klenk were the winners as the Ospreys opened the season Friday at the Stockton Memorial Invitational.

The Ospreys competed against a few runners from Rutgers-Camden University and Camden County College.

Tenenbaum won the 6K men's race by nine seconds in 20 minutes, 13.19 seconds in a field of 25 runners. Klenk was first in the 5K women's race by seven seconds in 19:34.07 in a field of 21.

Stockton's Brandon Shymanski was second in the men's race in 20:22.24. Rutgers-Camden's Jason Hyland finished third in 20:33.81, and Stephen Conte was fourth for the Ospreys in 20:36.60. Stockton's Clayton Engel was fifth in 20:45.23.

Stockton had the first seven finishers in the women's race. Olivia Harris finished second in 19:41.16 and Kierstin Clem was third in 19:46.50. Freshman Marlee Tharp (Pinelands Regional) placed fourth in 19:47.02, and Jamie Wun finished fifth in 20:05.75.

