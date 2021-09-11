Ospreys improve to 4-0 in field hockey: Stockton roundup

The Stockton University field hockey team improved to 4-0 with a 5-2 win over host Eastern University on Saturday in St. Davids, Pennsylvania.
Tori Wilson, a Cedar Creek High School graduate, scored twice to lead the Ospreys.
Gianna Morganti (St. Joseph), scored her ninth goal of the season to put Stockton up for good at 3-2 with under two minutes left in the first half. Alexandra Palumbo and Madison Dancisin (Pinelands Regional) also scored for the Ospreys, and Kylie Mitchell had five saves for the win.
Women's soccer: Stockton defeated visiting North Carolina Wesleyan College 2-0 as Heather Bertollo scored in the 16th minute, and Emily Hauck added the second goal in the 33rd minute.
The Ospreys improved to 2-1-1 with their second straight win, and the Battling Bishops fell to 1-4.
Stockton's Kylee Sullivan was in goal into the 80th minute and had one save. Megan Brady played the rest of the time in goal and didn't have to make a stop.
Men's soccer: Stockton lost 2-0 to SUNY-Cortland in its first game at the Rutgers-Camden Cialella Soccer Classic in Camden. The Ospreys (2-3) were outshot 8-5 and had just one shot on net. Stockton goalie Dino Gromitsaris had three saves. SUNY-Cortland improved to 2-1-1.
Volleyball: The Ospreys (1-5) lost to Shenandoah University 3-1 in their second match at the Susquehanna Crusader Classic in Selinsgrove, Pennsylania. The set scores were 26-24, 15-25, 25-23 and 26-24. Stockton's Emma Capriglione had 15 kills and 11 digs, and Teleyah Witherspoon added five aces, three blocks. Charlotte Leon had 13 kills and three blocks.
Stockton lost to Salisbury University 3-0 Friday in its first match at the Susquehanna Crusader Classic. The Ospreys played Susquehanna in their final match.
Cross country: Stockton University's Sam Tenenbaum and Jessie Klenk were the winners as the Ospreys opened the season Friday at the Stockton Memorial Invitational.
The Ospreys competed against a few runners from Rutgers-Camden University and Camden County College.
Tenenbaum won the 6K men's race by nine seconds in 20 minutes, 13.19 seconds in a field of 25 runners. Klenk was first in the 5K women's race by seven seconds in 19:34.07 in a field of 21.
Stockton's Brandon Shymanski was second in the men's race in 20:22.24. Rutgers-Camden's Jason Hyland finished third in 20:33.81, and Stephen Conte was fourth for the Ospreys in 20:36.60. Stockton's Clayton Engel was fifth in 20:45.23.
Stockton had the first seven finishers in the women's race. Olivia Harris finished second in 19:41.16 and Kierstin Clem was third in 19:46.50. Freshman Marlee Tharp (Pinelands Regional) placed fourth in 19:47.02, and Jamie Wun finished fifth in 20:05.75.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.