Ospreys deliver Nick Juengert's 250th win as women's soccer coach

Ramapo's Maria Tovar broke a 2-2 tie by scoring the winning goal with 6 minutes, 40 seconds left in regulation.

Stockton (6-3, 0-1) went up 1-0 late in the first quarter when Gianna Morganti (St. Joseph) scored her 11th goal of the season. Freshman Jamilyn Hawkins (Pinelands Regional) assisted. Autumn Hunter added her first career goal with just under five minutes gone in the third quarter to put the Ospreys up 2-0. But Ramapo (9-2, 1-0) tied it before the end of the quarter on goals by Angela Oskierko and Victoria Docherty.

Stockton goalie Kylie Mitchell had three saves in the first 42:59, and Alley Harris made two stops in the final 17:01. Michelle Kukan made two saves for Ramapo.

Cross country: The Stockton women's team finished second among 28 teams and the men placed third among 29 teams at the NJIT Highlander Challenge in Newark.

The Ospreys finished behind only NCAA Division I Seton Hall in both races, and the Stockton men's team was also behind New Jersey Institute of Technology, which competes in NCAA Division II.

Stockton's Jessie Klenk finished ninth out of 235 runners in the 5K women's race in 18:46.73, a personal best by nearly a minute. Kierstin Clem was 13th in 19:07.20, and Jamie Wun placed 14th in a personal-best 19:15.67.

In the men's race, Sam Tenenbaum led Stockton with a 14th place finish out of 237 runners in 26:14.34, a personal best by 61 seconds. Stephen Conte was 16th with a personal-best 26:26.46. Brandon Shymanski finished 22nd in 26:46.88.

