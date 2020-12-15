Oregon freshman Kylee Watson contributing off bench for undefeated, No. 8 Ducks: Notebook

Kylee Watson and the University of Oregon women’s basketball team are off to a 5-0 start.
The Ducks, ranked tied for No. 7 in The Associated Press Top 25 this week (story on B2), are coming off a 79-59 win over No. 15 Oregon State. Watson, a freshman forward, scored two points and added a rebound and an assist in six minutes off the bench.
The 6-foot-4 Mainland Regional High School graduate from Linwood has appeared in all five games, averaging 1.4 points and 2.0 rebounds per game with two blocks.
The Ducks next play Saturday at Washington.
Watson came to Oregon as part of a Ducks freshman class that was widely considered top in the country.
At Mainland, she was a McDonald’s All-American and a Jordan Brand Classic selection.
She was a three-time Press Player of the Year and four-time first-team Press All-Star who helped the Mustangs win the first state championship in program history and go 99-19 in her four years.
Men’s basketball
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had seven points, three assists and a rebound in Bowling Green’s 85-67 loss to Wright State.
Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine Prep) grabbed three rebounds and had a blocked shot in Virginia Tech’s 75-55 loss to Penn State.
Taj Thweatt (Wildwood Catholic) scored the first two points of his collegiate career and grabbed a rebound in West Virginia’s 87-71 win over Richmond.
Weekend update on double trouble of coastal storms, possible snow
In short...
Saturday and Sunday will have temperatures well above average. High temperatures will be 55 to 60 degrees. Saturday night will be comfortable for outdoor dining or a stroll along the boardwalk, falling through the 50s during the evening, with an overnight low around 50.
A soaking rain will fall for much of southeastern New Jersey from 9 to 11 a.m. to 5 to 7 p.m. Monday. Snow no longer looks to begin or end the event for Hammonton and the surrounding areas, it will be too warm.
Tuesday will be the calm between the storms.
A coastal storm will go off the Southeastern coast and turn northeast. Rain, wind, coastal flooding and snow will all be likely. Plain rain will be expected for most of Cape May County and the entire shore. Meanwhile, rain should turn to snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday for the rest of the region. More importantly, damaging winds and power outages will threaten on Wednesday night.
An in-depth look at Monday's storm
Precipitation will start between 10 a.m. and noon Monday, from the shores of the Delaware Bay to Long Beach Island. For most of the region, this will be a cold rain to start. However, Hammonton on north and west should start the storm briefly as snow, before going to plain rain.
A driving rain will last for the afternoon, ending between 5 and 7 p.m. Monday. The rain will be heavy at times in Cape May County, closest to the low pressure system. Winds will be pretty light from the northeast, flipping to the northwest during the afternoon. This could end the storm as some snow flakes in Hammonton or north and west again. It would just be conversational snow, though. None of it would stick to the ground.
Rainfall totals will be between a half inch and an inch, highest near Cape May. South Jersey can handle this rain pretty easily. A few big puddles on the roads will be all.
Those near the bays will want to move their cars if you usually see coastal flooding. Minor stage coastal flooding will be likely during the morning high tide in Cape May County. Flooding will just be possible in Atlantic and Ocean counties, while the Delaware Bay shore will likely stay out of flood stage.
In South Jersey, Atlantic Ocean high tides are within a half hour of each other. However, ba…
Setting the stage for Wednesday's nor'easter
After Monday's rainstorm, high pressure will fill in from eastern Canada. Northwest winds around the clockwise spinning high pressure system will make Tuesday chilly.
High temperatures will only sit around 40 degrees, about 7 degrees below average, despite plentiful sunshine. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-20s inland, with near 30 readings at the shore. This is critical. With temperatures a few degrees below freezing to start off the day Wednesday, this will provide a buffer room of sorts to prevent any snow from changing to rain.
Now, for Wednesday's storm (Sunday update)
A bonafied nor'easter setup will take place. High pressure from Tuesday will move toward Atlantic Canada. This "blocking high" is seen in all major coastal storms, as it helps slow down the storm (more precipitation) and bring in colder air (increasing the likelihood for snow).
Precipitation will fall from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night, ending early Thursday morning.
After looking at the latest forecast models, and knowing that southeastern New Jersey is the toughest place to snow in the state, here is how Wednesday's storm should shake out.
For most of Cape May County, and the entire Jersey Shore, I believe that it will be plain rain for you. While temperatures, even at the shore, start at or below freezing Wednesday, temperatures should be in the 40s for the start time here. When winds finally turn from southeast to northeast Wednesday night, it should be too little cold air, too late, to turn rain back to snow.
However, for the rest of the region, rain should change to snow Wednesday night, likely after midnight. This will last until the storm ends Thursday morning. Given that the ground will be wet already and temperatures likely only fall to around freezing while it snows, I don't expect many inches of snow, but some measurable snow will definitely be in the cards. More information on that will come out Monday.
If you want all the snow you can handle, head to the northern half of the state, or to the northwest Philadelphia suburbs. A mostly snow to all snow will be likely here.
The last time Atlantic City International Airport measured an inch of snow in a day was March 1, 2019. The last 3-inch daily snow was Feb. 1, 2019, while the last large snow event was 13.2 inches that fell Jan. 4, 2018. However, there will be other impacts to be concerned about.
Here is a list of the Top 10 December 1-Day Snowfall Records. Posted for no reason at all. Just fun to look at data, isn't it? pic.twitter.com/QAsbgT2VEL— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) December 13, 2020
Wednesday threatens to bring power outages, coastal flooding
Power outages and downed large tree limbs will threaten the area Wednesday as the storm climbs the coast. For the shore, this will likely be the biggest concern of the nor'easter.
Winds will blow from the east Wednesday morning, turning to the northeast during the evening and then to the north Wednesday night.
Shore sustained winds of 35 to 45 mph Wednesday evening and night, with gusts to 60 mph, will be possible as the low pressure system passes near the region. Tropical storm force sustained winds begin at 39 mph.
On the mainland, expect it to be windy, too. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will threaten.
With strong onshore winds, coastal flooding will be a concern with any of the Wednesday morning to Thursday morning high tides. Thankfully, though, this should just be minor, borderline moderate flood stage. Winds will be strongest from the northeast, which is not the most favorable direction for flooding (that is southeast). This will put water on the streets and up to the dunes along the shore. However, no water in homes and businesses will be likely.
Find your tidal flooding forecast here.
Press of Atlantic City Winter Storm Plan
The storm on signal went off on Friday. On Sunday, the earlier map confirms who will see what.
Monday afternoon or evening will be the first snow map, if necessary. Detailed information about the winds and coastal flooding will be present, too.
I'll tweak the snow map, rainfall totals, wind and coastal flooding information Tuesday.
On Wednesday, I'll be tracking the storm all day long.
