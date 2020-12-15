 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oregon freshman Kylee Watson contributing off bench for undefeated, No. 8 Ducks: Notebook
0 comments

Oregon freshman Kylee Watson contributing off bench for undefeated, No. 8 Ducks: Notebook

{{featured_button_text}}
Colorado Oregon Basketball

Kylee Watson handles the ball for Oregon against Colorado’s Peanut Tuitele during a Dec. 4 game in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won 82-53.

 Amanda Loman / associated press

Kylee Watson and the University of Oregon women’s basketball team are off to a 5-0 start.

The Ducks, ranked tied for No. 7 in The Associated Press Top 25 this week (story on B2), are coming off a 79-59 win over No. 15 Oregon State. Watson, a freshman forward, scored two points and added a rebound and an assist in six minutes off the bench.

The 6-foot-4 Mainland Regional High School graduate from Linwood has appeared in all five games, averaging 1.4 points and 2.0 rebounds per game with two blocks.

The Ducks next play Saturday at Washington.

Watson came to Oregon as part of a Ducks freshman class that was widely considered top in the country.

At Mainland, she was a McDonald’s All-American and a Jordan Brand Classic selection.

She was a three-time Press Player of the Year and four-time first-team Press All-Star who helped the Mustangs win the first state championship in program history and go 99-19 in her four years.

Men’s basketball

Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had seven points, three assists and a rebound in Bowling Green’s 85-67 loss to Wright State.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine Prep) grabbed three rebounds and had a blocked shot in Virginia Tech’s 75-55 loss to Penn State.

Taj Thweatt (Wildwood Catholic) scored the first two points of his collegiate career and grabbed a rebound in West Virginia’s 87-71 win over Richmond.

Contact: 609-272-7184

JRusso@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July of 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News