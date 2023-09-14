Rowan University sophomore Olivia Giordano helped lead the women’s soccer team to three wins last week.
The Millville High School graduate had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win over Manhattanville. Also in that win, Jillian Jankowski (Barnegat) scored.
In a 5-0 win over Farmingdale State, Giordano had a goal and an assist. In a 5-1 win over Western Connecticut State, Giordano scored twice. On Monday, she was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Giordano is second on the Profs (4-0) with four goals and 11 assists.
Brynn Bock (Middle Township) made nine saves in Alvernia’s 2-0 loss to Haverford.
Karagan Bulger (Southern Regional) had an assist in Coast Guard’s 4-3 loss to Massachusetts-Boston.
Kaydence Oakley (Wildwood) had an assist in Kean’s 2-1 win over FDU-Florham.
Aileen Cahill (Pinelands Regional) had a goal and an assist in Montclair State’s 3-2 win over New Paltz.
Men’s soccer
Cole Gordon (Egg Harbor Township) scored in Arcadia’s 2-1 loss to Cairn.
Kevin Kiernan (Southern) had two assists, including on the game-winning goal scored by James Cahill (Pinelands) in the 85th minute, in Drew’s 3-2 victory over Western Connecticut State.
Reed Lindsay (Ocean City) scored, and Michael Balestriere (St. Augustine Prep) had an assist in Immaculata’s 5-2 loss to Ursinus.
Jason Barragan (Bridgeton) had an assist in Rowan’s 1-1 draw with Johns Hopkins. He had an assist in a 2-2 tie with Haverford.
Field hockey
Chloe Prettyman (Ocean City) had an assist in Shippensburg’s 6-1 win over Assumption.
Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) had a goal and three assists in Cabrini’s 4-0 win over Widener. She had two goals and two assists in a 5-0 win over Delaware Valley.
Jorja Hibschman (Millville) had an assist in Kean’s 3-0 win over Arcadia. She scored in a 3-1 win over William Smith.
Men’s cross country
Jefferson’s Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) placed 49th at the Philadelphia Metropolitan Championships, running the 8-kilometer race in 30 minutes, 38.4 seconds. Blake Corbett (Mainland Regional) was 59th (31:41) and Ryan Kopervos (Absegami) was 105th (37:46).
Women’s cross countryJefferson’s Nina Ceccanecchio (Our Lady of Mercy) was 41st at the Philadelphia Metropolitan Championships, running the 5K course in 23:34.
Women’s volleyball
Stephanie Soares (Southern) had three assists in Belmont Abbey’s 3-0 loss to Carson-Newman.
In Georgian Court’s 3-1 win over St. Thomas Aquinas, Jessica Sprankle (Southern) had 13 digs and four assists, and Alexa Houston (Pinelands) added three digs.
PHOTOS A look at some locals who competed in college sports this fall
Rowan University sophomore women's soccer player Olivia Giordano in action against Muhlenberg in the season opener Sept. 2.
