ODU, with 4 local players, loses in the 10th inning of NCAA regional final

The Old Dominion University baseball team, which features four locals players, lost 4-3 in 10 innings to Virginia in the Columbia (South Carolina) Regional final Tuesday.

Devin Ortiz won it for Virginia with a one-out walk-off solo home run. The Monarchs finished the season 44-16, while the Cavaliers (33-24) move on to the next round of the NCAA Tournament.

St. Augustine Prep graduate Kenny Levari went 1 for 5 with a double for the Monarchs. Pinelands Regional grad Noah Dean pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing a run on a hit and two walks and striking out two.

Egg Harbor Township grad Robbie Petracci, playing despite having torn an ACL on April 30, started as the designated hitter and went 0 for 2. Freshman pitcher Luke Vaks (Cedar Creek) did not get in the game.

Old Dominion took a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning.

Old Dominion starter Hunter Gregory took a perfect game into the bottom of the sixth inning but surrendered a one-out double and was taken out.

Virginia went up 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh on a pair of RBI hits. Dean entered with two runners on and got a strikeout and a flyout to get out of the jam.