Ocean City native and Widener coach Chris Carideo driven by competition: Must Win

The Philadelphia college basketball world was shaken when it was announced last week that Division I Saint Joseph’s University and D-II University of the Sciences are considering a merger that would probably mean the end of USciences’ sports programs.

“It’s really scary,” Carideo said. “I’m fortunate. We’re obviously in a situation where we’re financially in a good place. We’re testing three times a week. We’re taking every precaution. We’re full steam ahead. I was not furloughed or laid off at all during this time, which was great. But you look around, and you start to hear the rumors about other small Division III schools that unless they have school in the fall, they could end up folding. That’s terrible for Division III basketball and small college athletes in general.”

Most high school fans and, for that matter, most high school players have little idea just how talented one must be to play Division III sports. Division III programs provide opportunities and change people’s lives. It would be a shame if post-pandemic, there were less programs like Widener and less coaches like Carideo.