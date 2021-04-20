Ocean City grad Nick Artymowicz 3-0 with 1.13 ERA for undefeated Southern New Hampshire University: Notebook

Andrew Fowler (EHT) scored a run in Neumann’s 11-3 loss to Maryount.

TJ MacFarland (Lacey) pitched two innings in relief, allowing two unearned runs and striking out three, in New Jersey City’s 13-2 loss to The College of New Jersey.

Ryan McIsaac (Millville) went 3 for 5 with a double and three runs scored in Rowan’s 12-4 win over Rutgers-Camden. He singled twice, scored and drove in two runs in an 8-4 loss to Rutgers-Camden. He doubled, tripled and scored twice in a 6-0 win over William Paterson. In an 8-3 win over William Paterson, McIsaac singled, doubled and scored. Donald Zellman (Lacey) improved to 2-0, allowing two runs and striking out four in six innings.

Stephen Brady (St. Joseph) pitched three shutout innings of relief, striking out one and getting the win to improve to 3-0, in Rutgers-Camden’s 8-4 victory over Rowan. He struck out the only batter he faced in a 6-5 loss to Montclair State.

Greg Elfreth (St. Augustine) singled twice and scored in Widener’s 9-4 win over Lebanon Valley. He hit an RBI triple and scored in a 13-0 win over Albright. He singled and scored in an 8-2 win over Albright. He singled twice and scored twice in a 13-11 loss to Albright.