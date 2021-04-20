Ocean City grad Nick Artymowicz 3-0 with 1.13 ERA for undefeated Southern New Hampshire University: Notebook

Nick Artymowicz and the Southern New Hampshire University baseball team are both off to undefeated starts.
Artymowicz, a 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher and grad student for the Penmen, improved to 3-0 in their 24-4 win over Saint Michael’s on Sunday. He pitched five shutout innings in the start, allowing just one hit and two walks and striking out seven.
The Penmen, ranked 12th in NCAA Division II, are 12-0.
Artymowicz, a 2016 Ocean City High School graduate from the Seaville section of Upper Township, has pitched 16 innings in three starts. He’s allowed just two earned runs for a 1.13 ERA. He’s struck out 30, walked 10 and surrendered nine hits.
He was a member of the Red Raiders’ stout pitching staff in 2016 that led them to the South Jersey Group III championship and a spot in the state final.
In Old Dominion’s 11-4 win over Rice, Robbie Petracci (Egg Harbor Township) hit a two-run homer and an RBI double, and Kenny Levari (St. Augustine Prep) hit a solo homer and drove in another run. In an 11-2 win over Rice, Levari singled twice and scored twice, and Petracci drove in a run off a walk. In a 4-1 win over Rice, Petracci had two hits and a run, and Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional) pitched the last 12/3 innings, striking out four and earning his fifth save of the season.
Brendan Bean (North Wildwood resident; Gloucester Catholic grad) pitched 21/3 shutout innings in relief, allowing two hits and striking out two, in Penn’s 6-4 loss to La Salle.
Nate Goranson (Millville) hit an RBI singled in William & Mary’s 8-3 loss to Virginia Commonwealth.
Anthony Elefante (Lacey Township) pitched a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two and earning the save, in Bloomfield’s 9-6 win over Post. He pitched two shutout innings, striking out two, in a 4-3 win over Jefferson.
Anthony Coombs (Cumberland Regional) hit a pinch-hit RBI single in Chestnut Hill’s 8-1 win over Caldwell. He contributed a pinch-hit RBI single in a 6-5 win over University of the Sciences.
Shawn Vazquez (Vineland) hit a two-run homer in Felician’s 14-5 win over Caldwell. He had two hits and four RBIs, including a two-run triple, in a 12-2 win over Bloomfield.
In Goldey-Beacom’s 16-0 win over Nyack, Garrett Musey (Millville) hit an RBI double and scored twice, and Sean Brady (Cedar Creek) pitched two shutout innings in relief, striking out two. In a 15-1 win over Nyack, Mike Baginski (Millville) hit a pinch-hit single and scored.
Kris Morgenweck (St. Augustine) pitched two innings in relief, allowing a run and striking out one, in USciences’ 13-6 win over Chestnut Hill.
Nick Grotti (Millville) singled and scored in West Virginia Wesleyan’s 13-3 loss to Concord. He went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI in a 5-3 loss to Concord.
Nick Nutile (Mainland Regional) singled and scored in Alvernia’s 7-2 win over Hood.
Mickey Foytik (Cumberland) pitched eight innings, allowing a run on seven hits and a walk and striking out seven, to earn the win in Eastern’s 2-1 victory over Messiah. In a 6-3 win over Messiah, Foytik singled twice and drove in a run, and David Hunsberger (Vineland) doubled and scored. In an 8-0 loss to Messiah, Foytik doubled.
Tyler Carmolingo (St. Augustine) pitched a shutout inning in relief, striking out two, in Gettysburg’s 13-0 win over Johns Hopkins.
Justin Diefenbach (Barnegat) improved to 3-0, going 62/3 innings and allowing three unearned runs and striking out four, in Kean’s 5-3 win over Rutgers-Newark.
Miles Feaster (Lacey Township) scored and drove in a run in Montclair State’s 12-2 win over Rutgers-Newark. He went 4 for 6 with three RBIs, including a walk-off single in the ninth inning, and a stolen base in a 6-5 win over Rutgers-Camden. He singled and scored twice in a 14-3 win over Rutgers-Camden. He singled, scored twice, drove in a run and stole a base in a 15-0 win over Rutgers-Newark.
Andrew Fowler (EHT) scored a run in Neumann’s 11-3 loss to Maryount.
TJ MacFarland (Lacey) pitched two innings in relief, allowing two unearned runs and striking out three, in New Jersey City’s 13-2 loss to The College of New Jersey.
Ryan McIsaac (Millville) went 3 for 5 with a double and three runs scored in Rowan’s 12-4 win over Rutgers-Camden. He singled twice, scored and drove in two runs in an 8-4 loss to Rutgers-Camden. He doubled, tripled and scored twice in a 6-0 win over William Paterson. In an 8-3 win over William Paterson, McIsaac singled, doubled and scored. Donald Zellman (Lacey) improved to 2-0, allowing two runs and striking out four in six innings.
Stephen Brady (St. Joseph) pitched three shutout innings of relief, striking out one and getting the win to improve to 3-0, in Rutgers-Camden’s 8-4 victory over Rowan. He struck out the only batter he faced in a 6-5 loss to Montclair State.
Greg Elfreth (St. Augustine) singled twice and scored in Widener’s 9-4 win over Lebanon Valley. He hit an RBI triple and scored in a 13-0 win over Albright. He singled and scored in an 8-2 win over Albright. He singled twice and scored twice in a 13-11 loss to Albright.
JT Hibschman (Millville) improved to 2-1, allowing four runs, one earned, in 42/3 innings in Wilkes’ 9-4 win over DeSales. He struck out three.
In South Carolina Beaufort’s 6-2 win over Ave Maria, Nick Milhan (EHT) singled twice and drove in two runs, and Matt Malatesta (Southern Regional) improved to 4-6, allowing a run and striking out nine in six innings. In a 10-5 win over Ave Maria, Milhan went 3 for 5 with a triple and an RBI. In a 12-1 win over Ave Maria, Milhan hit a two-run double and scored twice.
Football
TE Sean Morris (Barnegat) caught three passes for 18 yards in Holy Cross’ 33-10 win over Bucknell in the Patriot League Conference championship game. Holy Cross earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs and will face No. 1-ranked South Dakota State in the first round at 3 p.m. Saturday.
DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) made nine tackles in Villanova’s 27-20 loss to Delaware. Qwashin Townsel (St. Joseph) made seven stops, including 1.5 for a loss, and a pass breakup. P Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine) averaged 31 yards on five punts, hitting a long of 46 and placing one inside the 20-yard line.
