Ocean City grad Meredith Civico leads Rutgers field hockey to top overall in NCAA Tournament

This has been a historic season for the Rutgers University field hockey team.
And, the journey is not over yet.
Under 10th-year coach Meredith Civico, the Scarlet Knights (18-3, 6-2 Big Ten Conference) captured the program’s first Big Ten Tournament title Sunday and earned the top seed in the NCAA Tournament.
This is the Scarlet Knights' fourth berth in program history and the second under Civico, an Ocean City High School graduate and former standout.
Rutgers will host Delaware (13-8) in the first round 11 a.m. Friday at Bauer Track & Field Complex in Piscataway, Middlesex County.
"We have to be ready for that level of competition in the NCAA Tournament," said Civico, calling the Blue Hens a great program and a well-coached team. "Every team is the best team. We have to focus on ourselves and keep doing the things we do well."
Rutgers set program records in wins (18), wins against ranked teams (12), conference regular-season wins (six) and wins against top-10 teams (six).
Along with the Scarlet Knights' first Big Ten championship, "I think we broke every record that Rutgers field hockey might have had," said Civico, who earned her 100th career victory Nov. 4.
Cervico isn't the only homegrown product helping Rutgers make headlines.
Seven former South Jersey high school standouts and many others from across the state compete for the Scarlet Knights, talent that is proving very important.
"It's incredible," Civico said. "When I took over the program at Rutgers, I knew that I wanted to built it from New Jersey talent."
The program made the tournament in 2018, ending a 32-year drought. Eleven players on the current roster played on that team, so the experience is there. Rutgers also reached the tournament in 1984 and 1986.
"It's amazing," said Civico, 39, who now lives in Highland Park, Middlesex County. "I think we kind of had a taste of it in 2018 when we made the tournament for the first time in a very long time."
Last season, the normal field of 16 teams was cut to 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Rutgers just missed a berth, Civico said.
"To come back this season and go in the tournament as the No. 1 seed, it's just incredible," Civico said. "It is a dream come true for this coaching staff and these players. We have worked so hard to be here and put so much time and effort into this program. It's just special to be able to do this."
The berth is even more meaningful because of the senior class, Civico added.
Five of the 10 seniors returned from last season via the extra year of eligibility the NCAA gave all athletes due to pandemic wreaking havoc on collegiate schedules.
"It was just so amazing," said Civico, adding Rutgers' former coach Ann Petracco, who has led the program to the other two NCAA Tournament berths, and Petracco's former players on those squads, reached out to the team.
"They were just so proud of us, which I think is so special. I think that's really incredible to hear from them."
Shawnee graduates Gianna Glatz, Amanda Beck, Isabella Mancini, Gianna Mancini and Olivia Drea, Seneca's Abby Regn and Eastern Regional's Elise Pettisani are the South Jersey players on Rutgers. Nine others are also from New Jersey.
Civico, who still keeps an eye on the Ocean City program and area's other top teams, plans to continue to focus on recruiting from New Jersey.
"I'm from South Jersey, so I'm probably a little partial to the area,” Civico said with a laugh. "But there is great field hockey in the state, and so many great field hockey players right here. … We recruit Jersey heavy. We want the best players in the state to choose Rutgers.
"It’s amazing to have all those New Jersey talents as part of our program."
Civico was a member of the Red Raiders’ first three state Group III championship teams from 1997 to 1999. She was a member of the United States Field Hockey Association High Performance Mid-Atlantic team and was an All-American in high school.
When she played at the University of Maryland, Civico helped the Terrapins to the NCAA Final Four three times, including its 2005 NCAA championship season. She started her collegiate career at Boston University, earning a spot on the 2001 America East All-Rookie team.
Civico, who had many other coaching position before Rutgers, was an assistant at Towson, University of Vermont and with the Scarlet Knights. He husband, Joey Civico, is an assistant at Rutgers.
She has won 102 games at Rutgers.
For Civicio, the biggest influence that shape her career was her time at Ocean City under former coach Trish LeFever, saying the Red Raiders were a "dynasty at the time, and I don't remember losing many games."
"I think that program really got me started," she said. "It made me want to play at a competitive Division I program."
And then her time under Maryland coach Missy Meharg, who now she coaches against in the Big Ten, helped her become "the coach I am today," Civico said.
"(Meharg) is my mentor and dear friend," said Civico, who still has family in Ocean City and vacations there in the summer. "I am the ultimate competitor, but I also learned from (LeFever) and (Meharg) how to do things the right way with character and integrity.
"To surround yourself with great people who will have positive influence on you and challenge you. That is something I've taken with me from Ocean City, to Maryland and now Rutgers."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.