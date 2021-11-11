Ocean City grad Meredith Civico leads Rutgers field hockey to top overall in NCAA Tournament

Seven former South Jersey high school standouts and many others from across the state compete for the Scarlet Knights, talent that is proving very important.

"It's incredible," Civico said. "When I took over the program at Rutgers, I knew that I wanted to built it from New Jersey talent."

The program made the tournament in 2018, ending a 32-year drought. Eleven players on the current roster played on that team, so the experience is there. Rutgers also reached the tournament in 1984 and 1986.

"It's amazing," said Civico, 39, who now lives in Highland Park, Middlesex County. "I think we kind of had a taste of it in 2018 when we made the tournament for the first time in a very long time."

Last season, the normal field of 16 teams was cut to 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Rutgers just missed a berth, Civico said.

"To come back this season and go in the tournament as the No. 1 seed, it's just incredible," Civico said. "It is a dream come true for this coaching staff and these players. We have worked so hard to be here and put so much time and effort into this program. It's just special to be able to do this."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The berth is even more meaningful because of the senior class, Civico added.