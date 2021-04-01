 Skip to main content
Ocean City grad Kasey Clifford opens golf season with a tie for second
Ocean City grad Kasey Clifford opens golf season with a tie for second

Kasey Clifford opened her sophomore season with a top finish for the Westminster College women’s golf team Saturday.

Clifford, a 2019 Ocean City High School graduate from Longport, carded a 9-over-par 81 at the Westminster Spring Invite. She and two teammates all shot 81s, and Clifford finished tied for second following a playoff.

Westminster, in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, won the five-team tournament with a school-record team score of 327 (+39), breaking its previous record of 341 (+53) shot last season.

Clifford is coming off an impressive 2019-20 season in which she was named the PAC Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. She had five top-10 finishes and three top-5s.

As a senior, Clifford shot a 4-over-par 76, a personal-best for 18 holes, to win the Cape-Atlantic League girls championship. She had the lowest score for all golfers that day out of two girls and 16 boys.

Women’s lacrosse

Megan Bozzi (Mainland Regional) scored, assisted, scooped two groundballs and added a caused turnover in Coastal Carolina’s 17-8 win over Campbell. She scored in an 18-14 win over San Diego State.

Allison Hunter (Middle Township) scored twice in La Salle’s 18-11 loss to Saint Joseph’s. In a 17-10 loss to Massachusetts, Hunter scored and scooped four groundballs, and Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) added two assists.

Taylor Emmell (Cedar Creek) scored in Monmouth’s 21-8 win over Quinnipiac. She scored in a 13-12 win over Quinnipiac.

Robin Spector (Mainland) scored in Kutztown’s 12-11 win over Millersville.

Isabella Turner (Atlantic City) scooped two groundballs in Arcadia’s 8-7 loss to Wilkes.

Allison Andres (Millville) had a goal, four groundballs, three caused turnovers and five draw controls in Eastern’s 21-10 loss to Alvernia. She had a goal and four groundballs in a 22-3 loss to Messiah.

Lexi Sharp (Ocean City) scored three and added two draw controls in Elizabethtown’s 12-8 loss to Moravian. She had three goals and three assists in a 17-13 loss to Susquehanna.

Rebecca Turner (Holy Spirit) scooped four groundballs in Hood’s 19-10 loss to Widener.

Hannah Giaccone (Atlantic City) scored five times and added an assist in Wesley’s 21-19 loss to Gwynedd Mercy.

In Widener’s 19-10 win over Hood, Caroline Kelley (Absegami) scored three and added seven draw controls and two groundballs, and Gab Cohen (Mainland) scored four times.

Women’s track and field

Alyssa Aldridge (Mainland) placed 45th among 106 runners in the 5,000-meter run (17:08.98) for Georgetown at the Raleigh Relays.

Alexa Gardner (Hammonton) was second in the javelin (46.52 meters) for Rutgers at the Maryland Invitational.

Leah Gaston (Absegami) was second in the high jump (1.42 meters) for Holy Family at the Charles E. Davis Relays at Essex County College. Jillian Gatley (Mainland) ran on the third-place 4x200 relay (1:57.55) and was fourth in the high jump (1.42).

Ginalee Erskine (Barnegat) was second in the discus (39.99 meters), second in the javelin (32.37 meters) and sixth in the hammer throw (37.84 meters) for Georgian Court at the Stockton Invitational.

Amanthy Sosa Cacere (Absegami) was on Rowan’s third-place 4x400 relay (4:16.54) at the Stockton Invitational. Sosa Cacere was fourth in the triple jump (9.82 meters), and Sophia Gresham (Ocean City) was third in the long jump (4.74 meters).

Emily Forester (Mainland) placed fourth in the 1,500 run (5:28.71) for The College of New Jersey at the Stockton Invitational.

Men’s track and field

Cade Antonucci (Holy Spirit) was second in the javelin (70.97 meters) for Auburn at the Florida State Relays.

Devin Martin (St. Joseph) won the 110 hurdles (15.91 seconds) for Georgian Court at the Stockton Invitational. He was also on the fifth-place 4x400 relay (3:40.279). Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was second in the shot put (12.94 meters) and seventh in the discus (38.92 meters).

Isaiah Whaley (Atlantic City) ran on Holy Family’s second-place 4x400 relay (44.43) at the Charles E. Davis Relays. The quartet ran a program-record 44.04 in preliminaries. Whaley also ran on the second-place spring medley relay (3:52.15).

Rakim Coyle (Wildwood Catholic) ran on Rowan’s winning 4x100 relay (41.67), and Hunter Barbieri (EHT) was on the winning 4x400 relay (3:27.07) at the Stockton Invitational. Barbieri was also fifth in the 400 (51.80).

Nick Simila (St. Augustine) won the 800 (1:59.67). Esteban Delgado (Absegami) was fourth in the 1,500 (4:12.63).

Rob Gardner (Hammonton) was third in the pole vault (4.10 meters).

