Ocean City grad Anna Devlin key player for ranked TCNJ lacrosse: College notebook

The College of New Jersey junior midfielder Anna Devlin has been one of the best at draw controls in NCAA Division III lacrosse, and she’s been a key part to the Lions’ 5-0 start.

Devlin, a 2019 Ocean City High School graduate from the Marmora section of Upper Township, had two goals, two assists, 11 draw controls, two ground balls and a caused turnover in The College of New Jersey’s 18-6 win over Haverford. She had three goals, three assists and six draw controls in a 24-5 win over Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.

Devlin has 37 draw controls in five games, putting her in the top 25 nationally through Friday. She was fourth on TCNJ in goals (10) and points (18) and second in assists (eight).

TCNJ is ranked No. 8 nationally heading into Tuesday’s game against Moravian.

Megan Bozzi (Mainland Regional) had four goals and two assists in Coastal Carolina’s 22-10 win over William & Mary. She had two goals and an assist in a 19-7 win over Winthrop.

Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) had two goals and an assist for Mount St. Mary’s in a 17-4 win over Furman.

In Caldwell’s 22-12 loss to Bridgeport, Phoebe Ohnemuller (Oakcrest) scored and Mia Monacelli (Egg Harbor Township) made 18 saves.

Ashley Pringle (Barnegat) had an assist in Georgian Court’s 18-3 win over Post.

In Jefferson’s 21-0 win over Chestnut Hill, Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May Regional) had six goals and an assist. For Chestnut Hill, Mel Amador (Lower Cape May) made 25 saves.

Tess Grimley (Ocean City) scored and had two caused turnovers in Lenoir-Rhyne’s 13-7 win over Tusculum.

Lexie Jackson (Barnegat) scored twice in Kutztown’s 12-11 loss to Bloomsburg.

Carolina Gallagher (Middle Township) scored in Cabrini’s 22-14 loss to Moravian. She also scored in a 22-13 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology.

Hailey Bloom (Atlantic City) and Cheyenne Avellino (EHT) each had assists in Gwynedd Mercy’s 21-7 win over Rutgers-Camden.

Rebecca Turner (Holy Spirit) had an assist in Hood’s 11-8 win over Goucher. She had a goal and an assist in an 18-9 win over Gwynedd Mercy.

Kylie Giordano (Millville) had four goals, two assists and three ground balls in Kean’s 20-0 win over Eastern. She had two goals and an assist in a 15-0 win over Marywood.

Chelsea Stack (Ocean City) had a goal, an assist and two ground balls in Montclair State’s 12-11 loss to Geneseo.

Gab Cohen (Mainland) scored five times in Widener’s 20-4 win over Immaculata. She scored in a 12-10 loss to Shenandoah.

Lexi Hunt (Lower Cape May) had two caused turnovers in Lourdes’ 16-4 win over Cleary.

Men’s lacrosse

Colin Cooke (Mainland) scored his first collegiate goal in High Point’s 14-12 loss to North Carolina.

Teddy Grimley (Ocean City) scooped four ground balls and Billy Kroeger (Ocean City) was 2 for 8 in faceoffs and scooped two ground balls in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 14-3 loss to Vermont.

In Cabrini’s 15-12 win over DeSales, Jake Schneider (Ocean City) had three goals and an assist. Mikey Vanaman (St. Augustine Prep) had two goals and an assists, and Brady Rauner (Ocean City) scored.

Anthony Firmani (Southern Regional) went 4 for 7 in faceoffs and added a ground ball in Eastern’s 15-10 win over Arcadia.

In FDU-Florham’s 23-6 win over Centenary, Robert Nawrocki (Cedar Creek) scored. MacGyver Hay (Oakcrest) and Cliff Hurley (Lacey Township) each had two ground balls and a caused turnover. In a 15-12 loss to Penn College, Hay had two assists, eight ground balls and five caused turnovers, and Nawrocki scored.

Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) scored twice in Immaculata’s 10-4 loss to Goucher. He scored twice in a 12-8 loss to Albright. In a 15-8 win over Mount St. Vincent, Inserra had three assists and Branden Smith (Lower Cape May) scored.

Tyler Kuni (St. Augustine) was 5 for 9 in faceoffs with two ground balls in Lynchburg’s 13-12 win over Denison.

Women’s basketball

Kylee Watson (Mainland) grabbed five rebounds and blocked three shots in Oregon’s 73-70 double-overtime loss to Belmont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Men’s basketball

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had nine points, five rebounds and five assists in Virginia Tech’s 81-73 loss to Texas in the first round of the NCAA Division I Tournament.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 76-68 win over Colorado in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament. He had 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in a 70-68 win over Oklahoma in the second round. The Bonnies (22-9) will face Virginia at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the NIT quarterfinals.

Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) had eight points, six rebounds and two assists in Cecil College’s 83-71 win over Southern Arkansas University Tech in the first round of the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division II Tournament. He had five points and three rebounds in a 90-79 loss to Sullivan County Community College in the quarterfinals. He scored five in an 86-78 loss to Henry Ford College in the fifth-place game.

