Oakcrest grad Terrence Smith scores 3 TDs in San Diego victory: College notebook

Terrence Smith scored three TDs to help lead the University of San Diego football team defeat Presbyterian 69-28 on Saturday.
Smith, a fifth-year senior and a 2016 Oakcrest High School graduate, rushed 16 times for 82 yards and scored rushing TDs of 5 and 7 yards. He added a 1-yard TD reception.
Smith leads the Toreros with 425 rushing yards and three TDs through eight games. He’s got 11 receptions for 86 yards and a score, too.
He graduated from Oakcrest as the school’s all-time leading rusher and its single-season TD record holder.
LB Solomon DeShields (Millville) made one tackle in Pittsburgh’s 27-17 win over Clemson.
LB Yvandy Rigby (Egg Harbor Township) made 10 tackles, including half a tackle for a loss, in Temple’s 34-14 loss to South Florida.
RB Patrick Smith (Holy Spirit) had two receptions for 8 yards and a 2-yard run in Vanderbilt’s 45-6 loss to Mississippi State.
DL Kevin DeShields (Bridgeton) had two tackles in Delaware State’s 13-7 loss to South Carolina State.
LB Markquese Bell (Bridgeton) made six tackles in Florida A&M’s31-28 win over Mississippi Valley State.
S Cejai Parrish (St. Joseph) made four tackles in Northern Arizona’s 44-0 loss to Sacramento State.
DB Salaam Horne (St. Joseph) had two tackles and returned an interception 33 yards in Sacred Heart’s 31-13 win over Duquesne. LB Ernest Howard (Pleasantville) made three tackles. DB A’laam Horne (St. Joseph), Salaam’s twin, and DB Shamere Collins (St. Augustine Prep) each had one tackle.
LB Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph) had three tackles and a fumble recovery in Villanova’s 44-0 win over Rhode Island. DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) made four tackles. P Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine) averaged 43 yards on two punts.
LB Shane Quast (St. Augustine) made four tackles in Wagner’s 31-10 loss to Bryant.
WR Tay’shon Evans (Pleasantville) had two receptions for 23 yards in Alderson Broaddus’ 49-20 win over West Virginia Wesleyan.
OL Jonathan Rioux (Lacey Township) started at right guard for Assumption’s offense that gained 430 yards, including 290 rushing, in a 42-21 win over American International.
DE Tarique Smith (Lacey) made three tackles and broke up a pass in Edinboro’s 21-18 loss to Gannon.
RB Keagan Harvin (St. Joseph) rushed five times for 8 yards in Kutztown’s 32-15 win over Lock Haven.
DB Ahmad Brown (Holy Spirit) made six tackles, including one for a loss, and had two pass breakups in Saint Anselm’s 24-16 win over Pace.
DB Cartier Gray (Millville) made three tackles in Seton Hill’s 49-0 win over Clarion.
RB Jada Byers (St. Joseph) carried 16 times for 45 yards in Virginia Union’s 27-7 loss to Bowie State.
LB Josh Scurry (Cumberland Regional) made four tackles in Albright’s 28-7 loss to Lycoming.
K Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) averaged 52.6 yards on five kickoffs in Delaware Valley’s 35-0 win over Misericordia.
WR Jonathan Toney (Vineland) had four catches for 78 yards, including a 52-yarder, in Kean’s 38-6 loss to Salisbury. WR Dazzy Iannuzzio (Holy Spirit) had three receptions for 14 yards. LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) had a team-leading 14 tackles to go with a forced and recovered fumble. LB Matt Milden (Lacey) had four tackles, including half a tackle for a loss, and a fumble recovery. For Salisbury, DL Brad Lomax (St. Joseph) made one tackle.
QB Joe Repetti (Ocean City) completed six of 10 passes for 47 yards in Muhlenberg’s 56-16 win over Juniata.
LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) led the team with 12 tackles and added an interception in Rowan’s 25-10 win over William Paterson. DB Malachi Winters (Hammonton) had five tackles and two interceptions. For William Paterson, WR Taz Burton (Bridgeton) had two receptions for 74 yards, including one for 66, and a 6-yard run.
On Sunday, Mascioli was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
K Clay Olley (Cedar Creek) averaged 43 yards on four punts, including a 50-yarder, in Susquehanna’s 45-16 win over McDaniel.
FB James Marcheski (Holy Spirit) had a 10-yard reception in The College of New Jersey’s 21-14 loss to Christopher Newport. LB Gavin Liepe (Holy Spirit) made four tackles.
DL Joseph Kolonich (St. Augustine) had a sack in Ursinus’ 34-7 win over Moravian. DB Lamar Fisher (Cedar Creek) made a tackle.
DL Owen Kramer (Holy Spirit) had a tackle in Widener’s 29-24 loss to Stevenson.
QB Jose Tabora (St. Augustine) went 13 for 27 for 139 yards and two TDs in Wilkes’ 30-20 win over Lebanon Valley. RB Kamaal Reed (Cedar Creek) rushed 10 times for 55 yards.
Tabora continued his record-breaking season during the win, becoming the school’s all-time career leader in completions, standing at 602 after Saturday. Earlier this month, he became the school’s all-time leader in passing yards. He can extend both those records, as the Colonels (6-1) have three regular-season games remaining.
