Oakcrest grad Shaunajah Davis kicks off track career at Holy Family with a win: College notebook

Shaunajah Davis kicked off her collegiate track and field career a winner over the weekend.
Davis, a freshman at Holy Family University, won the 60-meter dash in 8.15 seconds at the Fastrack Season Opener held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York. The Oakcrest High School graduate from Mays Landing also ran on the fourth-place 4x400 relay (4:02.71).
Davis also competed during the fall cross country season. She placed 43rd at the 20th annual Wilmington University Cross Country Invite on Sept. 4.
Mariah Stephens (Egg Harbor Township) placed second in the long jump (5.51 meters) for Rider at the Fastrack Season Opener.
Georgian Court’s Ginalee Erskine (Barnegat) placed 10th in the weight throw (11.96 meters) at the Fastrack Season Opener.
Men’s indoor track
Boston’s Luke Kramer (Ocean City) placed ninth in the 800 (2:00.93) at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston.
Virginia’s Jackson Braddock (Southern Regional) was third in the 5,000 (14:40.46) at the Liberty Invitational Kickoff.
Georgian Court’s Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was second in the shot put (14.92 meters) and eighth in the weight throw (14.12 meters) at the Fastrack Season Opener. Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was eighth in the long jump (6.53).
Holy Family’s Isaiah Whaley (Atlantic City) was ninth in the 500 (1:07.19) at the Fastrack Season Opener.
Lehigh’s Trey Henry (EHT) was second in the 60 dash (7.03) at the Lehigh Fast Times Before Finals. He also placed seventh in the 200 (23.77).
Women’s basketball
Kylee Watson (Mainland Regional) had eight points and six rebounds in Oregon’s 64-57 loss to UC Davis. She had four points, four assists and three rebounds in a 62-59 win over Portland.
Marianna Papazoglou (Wildwood Catholic) had three points and two rebounds in Penn’s 63-49 loss to La Salle. She had four points, four rebounds and two steals in a 62-46 loss to Bucknell.
Tanazha Ford (Millville) had four points, two rebounds and two assists in Bloomfield’s 63-61 win over District of Columbia. She had six rebounds, three points, two assists and two steals in a 69-63 loss to Felician.
Haleigh Schafer (Absegami) had 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists in D’Youville’s 65-43 win over Villa Maria. She had 16 points and seven rebounds in an 88-39 win over Bryant & Stratton.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) scored 22 and added four rebounds, three steals and two blocks in Goldey-Beacom’s 90-78 win over Georgian Court. She had 12 points and three rebounds in a 77-57 loss to Chestnut Hill.
Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) had 13 points, three rebounds and two assists in Saint Anselm’s 67-55 win over Stonehill.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had 25 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and two steals in Albright’s 78-62 win over Gwynedd Mercy.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) scored 22, grabbed eight rebounds and added three steals in Cairn’s 67-49 loss to Clarks Summit. She had 22 points and seven rebounds in a 76-57 loss to Centenary.
Jacqueline Ward (Southern) had five points, five rebounds and six assists in Coast Guard’s 80-53 win over Salem State.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had 15 points and 12 rebounds in Delaware Valley’s 61-47 loss to FDU-Florham. She had nine points, six rebounds and four assists in an 85-54 loss to Misericordia.
Ava Casale (Wildwood Catholic) had nine points and two rebounds in Immaculata’s 89-33 win over Penn State-Brandywine. She had three points and two rebounds in a 69-53 win over Moravian. She had five points, two rebounds and two assists in an 86-47 win over Penn State-Abington.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 27 points and 16 rebounds in Kean’s 72-56 win over Rutgers-Newark. She scored 16, grabbed 14 rebounds and added four steals in a 53-45 loss to Rowan. On Monday, she was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
Kilie Wyers (Ocean City) had 17 points and seven rebounds in Marywood’s 76-55 win over Penn State-Hazleton.
Sara Peretti (Hammonton) had nine points and seven rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 54-45 loss to Ursinus. She scored 12, grabbed 10 rebounds and added two steals and two blocks in a 57-49 loss to Swarthmore. She had eight points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in a 65-59 loss to Salisbury.
Jada Thompson (Hammonton) had 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Ramapo’s 73-66 win over Montclair State. She had 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 75-71 loss to Stockton. On Monday, she was named the NJAC Rookie of the Week.
In Rowan’s 53-45 win over Stockton, Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) scored seven, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) grabbed eight rebounds and scored three, and Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) added two points and two rebounds. In a 53-45 win over Kean, Holt scored 12 and grabbed three rebounds.
Mikayla Nicolini (Southern Regional) had two points and three rebounds in Widener’s 67-61 loss to Lebanon Valley.
