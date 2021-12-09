Oakcrest grad Shaunajah Davis kicks off track career at Holy Family with a win: College notebook

Holy Family’s Isaiah Whaley (Atlantic City) was ninth in the 500 (1:07.19) at the Fastrack Season Opener.

Lehigh’s Trey Henry (EHT) was second in the 60 dash (7.03) at the Lehigh Fast Times Before Finals. He also placed seventh in the 200 (23.77).

Women’s basketball

Kylee Watson (Mainland Regional) had eight points and six rebounds in Oregon’s 64-57 loss to UC Davis. She had four points, four assists and three rebounds in a 62-59 win over Portland.

Marianna Papazoglou (Wildwood Catholic) had three points and two rebounds in Penn’s 63-49 loss to La Salle. She had four points, four rebounds and two steals in a 62-46 loss to Bucknell.

Tanazha Ford (Millville) had four points, two rebounds and two assists in Bloomfield’s 63-61 win over District of Columbia. She had six rebounds, three points, two assists and two steals in a 69-63 loss to Felician.

Haleigh Schafer (Absegami) had 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists in D’Youville’s 65-43 win over Villa Maria. She had 16 points and seven rebounds in an 88-39 win over Bryant & Stratton.