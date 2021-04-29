Oakcrest grad Brielle Smith finally competing in javelin for Stanford

Brielle Smith (Oakcrest H.S.) placed third in the javelin with a toss of 46.30 meters for Stanford University at the Oregon Relays.
Smith, a sophomore from Mays Landing, is competing in her first season for the Cardinal. She did not compete last season, which was lost because of COVID-19.
Her personal best in college is 51.40 meters.
While at Oakcrest, Smith was a two-time Meet of Champions winner in the javelin, winning in 2018 and 2019. Her title in 2018, her junior year, broke a New Jersey record of 163 feet, 8 inches (49.88m).
Smith was also a standout on the girls basketball and soccer teams.
Isabella Leak (Egg Harbor Township) placed second in the 1,500-meter run for Monmouth, finishing in 4 minutes, 45.81 seconds, at the Carol & John Covert Classic at Lehigh.
Alexandra Ramirez (Middle Township) was seventh in the 3,000 (12:14.52) for Mount St. Mary’s at the Saint Francis Red Flash Open in Loretto, Pennsylvania.
Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) broke her own 1,500 record at Rider, finishing in 4:25.33, to place third at the Philadelphia Metropolitan Collegiate Invitational.
Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) was second in the triple jump (12.39 meters) for Rutgers at the Fighting Illini Big Ten Relays.
Rebekah Clark (Pleasantville) ran on Bloomfield’s winning 4x100 relay (50.91) at the New Jersey City Relays.
Sophia Gresham (Ocean City) was ninth in the long jump (5.04m) for Rowan at the Philadelphia Metro Collegiate Invitational. Amanthy Sosa Cacera (Absegami) ran on the seventh-place sprint medley relay (4:23.37).
Samantha Levai (Ocean City) was fifth in the 400 hurdles (1:22.33) for Ursinus in a quad meet with Johns Hopkins, Dickinson and Gettysburg.
Men’s track and field
Gobi Thurairajah (EHT) ran on Rider’s second-place 4x800 relay at the Philadelphia Metropolitan Collegiate Invitational. Michael Cephas (Vineland) ran on the winning 4x100 relay (41.52).
Eric Barnes (EHT) was 13th in the 800 run (1:53.39) for Rutgers at the Fighting Illini Big Ten Relays. He was on the fourth-place 4x800 relay (7:37.21). Will Berger (Lower Cape May) was seventh in the 3,000 steeplechase (9:35.81).
Justin Bishop (Mainland) ran on Rowan’s second-place 4x400 relay (3:12.35) at the Philadelphia Metropolitan Collegiate Championships. John Nguyen (Absegami) was fourth in the 110 hurdles (15.16). Nick Simila (St. Augustine Prep) ran on the fifth-place distance medley relay (10:33.09). Esteban Delgado (Absegami) was on the fifth-place 4x800 relay (7:55.94).
Women’s lacrosse
Megan Bozzi (Mainland) had an assist and three ground balls in Coastal Carolina’s 13-12 win over Jacksonville. She scored three goals, had two assists and added three ground balls and a caused turnover in a 13-8 win over Stetson.
Kira Sides (Middle Township) scored in La Salle’s 16-11 loss to Penn. In a 20-14 win over Duquesne, Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) scored six and added five draw controls. Sides scored, and Allison Hunter (Middle Township) added a ground ball.
Maddie Barber (Middle Township) had three draw controls, two ground balls and a caused turnover in Temple’s 13-12 win over Vanderbilt.
In Caldwell’s 20-1 win over Nyack, Jenna Steelman (Oakcrest) scored and Mia Monacelli (EHT) made six saves. In a 19-1 win over Felician, Monacelli made seven saves, and Pheobe Ohnemuller (Oakcrest) caused a turnover.
In Jefferson’s 19-3 win over Holy Family, Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May Regional) scored five times and had two ground balls and two caused turnovers, and Lexie Marker (Cedar Creek) added two ground balls. In a 21-1 win over Felician, Raymond had two goals, two ground balls and two caused turnovers.
Marissa Giancola (Lower Cape May) scored in Kutztown’s 14-3 loss to East Stroudsburg. She scored in a 12-11 loss to Shippensburg.
Aubrey Hunter (Middle Township) had a goal, an assist, four ground balls and four draw controls in FDU-Florham’s 19-3 win over DeSales. She had two assists and four draw controls in a 16-14 win over Albright.
Rebecca Turner (Holy Spirit) scored twice in Hood’s 14-10 win over Alvernia.
Dara Hennessy (Ocean City) had an assist in Rowan’s 13-10 loss to Montclair State.
Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) assisted twice in Washington College’s 19-12 win over Muhlenberg.
Hannah Giaccone (Atlantic City) scored twice in Wesley’s 20-9 loss to Marymount.
In Widener’s 17-7 win over Albright, Caroline Kelley (Absegami) scored five to go with two draw controls, and Gab Cohen (Mainland) had three goals, an assist and three ground balls.
Women’s rowing
Arielle Schafer (Absegami) rowed on Alabama’s first varsity four that won two races and added a third-place finish while competing in Ohio on April 17-18. On the first day, her boat won in 7:30.470 in the morning and was third (7:45.879) in the afternoon. On the second day, the boat won again in 7:39.474.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter @ACPress_Russo
