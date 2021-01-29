Oakcrest grad Asiya Mahmud to coach USRowing U-19 team

Mahmud rowed at Oakcrest and graduated in 2008. She was a Drexel rower, and her crew went to the Henley Women's Regatta, reaching the quarterfinals. She graduated from Drexel in 2012.

She returned to Oakcrest and assisted for the girls crew team one year before becoming the head coach in 2014. That spring, the Oakcrest girls varsity eight was second to Holy Spirit in South Jersey, and Mahmud was The Press Girls Coach of the Year.

"I talk to a lot of the coaches I've had, and they're glad I got the opportunity (to coach the U-19 Team)," Mahmud said. "It'll be great to be out there, and it will give a little spotlight to the area. I'm sure the camp will have a level of intensity. The camp will be in a bubble (due to COVID-19). I'm sure in Bulgaria there'll be some sort of protocol, too."

Mahmud joined the Drexel rowing staff in the summer of 2015, and she’s in her sixth season. She was elevated to associate head coach in September. She continues her coaching of the women and now has an increased role in Drexel rowing’s operations and fundraising initiatives.

She recently earned her master's degree at the Thomas R. Kline School of Law.