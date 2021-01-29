Oakcrest grad Asiya Mahmud to coach USRowing U-19 team

Asiya Mahmud is going national and international.
Mahmud, Drexel University’s associate head coach of rowing, has been chosen as a coach of the USRowing Under-19 Women’s National Team.
The former Oakcrest High School rower and girls head coach will work with three other women this summer as the U.S. U-19 National Team competes at the World Rowing Junior Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
“It’s amazing. It’s hard to describe, but it’s really exciting and a great honor,” said Mahmud, 30, a former Mays Landing resident who now lives in Philadelphia. “I’m excited to be working with a diverse coaching staff with people from different backgrounds. That’s important right now.”
The U.S. U-19 camp will begin in June in Chula Vista, California. Caitlin McClain, the women's coach at Seattle Pacific University, will be the head coach. The other two women’s boat coaches will be Gordon Getsinger, the director of rowing at Saugatuck Rowing Club in Westport, Connecticut, and Mike Wallin, the coach of Chicago Rowing Association.
“I don’t know them yet, but the rowing community is small, and I may have had contact with them at some point,” Mahmud said. “I haven’t discussed with anyone yet about which boats I’ll be coaching. Whatever boats I get I’ll be excited to work with. It’ll be a big honor for the coaches and rowers, and they’ll get to show their skills.”
Mahmud rowed at Oakcrest and graduated in 2008. She was a Drexel rower, and her crew went to the Henley Women's Regatta, reaching the quarterfinals. She graduated from Drexel in 2012.
She returned to Oakcrest and assisted for the girls crew team one year before becoming the head coach in 2014. That spring, the Oakcrest girls varsity eight was second to Holy Spirit in South Jersey, and Mahmud was The Press Girls Coach of the Year.
"I talk to a lot of the coaches I've had, and they're glad I got the opportunity (to coach the U-19 Team)," Mahmud said. "It'll be great to be out there, and it will give a little spotlight to the area. I'm sure the camp will have a level of intensity. The camp will be in a bubble (due to COVID-19). I'm sure in Bulgaria there'll be some sort of protocol, too."
Mahmud joined the Drexel rowing staff in the summer of 2015, and she’s in her sixth season. She was elevated to associate head coach in September. She continues her coaching of the women and now has an increased role in Drexel rowing’s operations and fundraising initiatives.
She recently earned her master's degree at the Thomas R. Kline School of Law.
The Drexel women's crew finished third at the prestigious Dad Vail Regatta in Philadelphia in 2019, after winning it the year before. The 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The men's and women's teams won the Dad Vail overall (combined) points championship from 2016-18 and were second in 2019.
“It sure is an honor (for Mahmud to be coaching the U-19 Team), and we’re very proud of Asiya,” said Paul Savell, a Holy Spirit High School graduate and the director of rowing at Drexel and the head men’s and women’s coach. “Since she got here, each year has gotten better for us. She works so hard, and she does a great job in a lot of areas. Besides the coaching and recruiting and other things, she took the time to get her master’s degree and her (USRowing) Level 3 (High Performance) certification, which is also like a master’s degree.
“At Drexel we run the men’s and women’s teams together like one big program. The kids hear the passion in her voice. The team really looks to her.”
There are also four coaches for the U-19 U.S. Men’s Team. Both teams are under the overall direction of the USRowing Junior National Team System head coach Casey Galvanek, the coach of Sarasota Crew in Florida.
“We’re very excited to welcome this new staff and get to work,” said Chris Chase, USRowing’s Director of Youth Rowing, in the USRowing news release. “Each of these individuals brings a unique skill-set and personality to the coaching staff. As we implement some significant changes to our Junior National Team System, we are confident that each of these coaches will positively impact the experiences of our athletes.”
Contact: 609-272-7210
