Oakcrest grad Asiya Mahmud to coach USRowing U-19 team in Bulgaria this summer

Mahmud rowed at Oakcrest and graduated in 2008. She was a Drexel rower, and her crew went to the Henley Women's Regatta and reached the quarterfinals. She graduated from Drexel in 2012.

She returned to Oakcrest and assisted with the girls crew team one year before becoming the head coach in 2014. That spring, the Oakcrest varsity eight was second to Holy Spirit in South Jersey, and Mahmud was named The Press Girls Coach of the Year.

"I talk to a lot of the coaches I've had, and they're glad I got the opportunity (to coach the U-19 Team)," Mahmud said. "It'll be great to be out there, and it will give a little spotlight to the area. I'm sure the camp will have a level of intensity. The camp will be in a bubble (due to COVID-19). I'm sure in Bulgaria there'll be some sort of protocol, too."

Mahmud joined the Drexel rowing staff in summer 2015 and was elevated to associate head coach in September. She continues to coach the women and now has an increased role in Drexel rowing’s operations and fundraising initiatives.

She recently earned her master's degree at Drexel's Thomas R. Kline School of Law.