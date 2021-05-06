O.C. grad Madelyn Bradway wins conference title in hammer throw for Sacred Heart

Madelyn Bradway continued her outstanding final season at Sacred Heart University last week.
Bradway, a 2016 Ocean City High School graduate from Ocean City, won the Northeast Conference Championship in the hammer throw. She topped the field with a personal-best toss of 51.82 meters that came on her first throw.
The Pioneers grad student also took second in the discus at 41.16 meters. The Pioneers finished third among 10 teams.
Karagan Bulger (Southern Regional) won the 400 hurdles in 1 minute, 5.17 seconds for Coast Guard at the New England Women’s and Men’s Conference championships. She added a third-place finish on the 4x100 relay (51.29).
McKinleigh Mattie (Vineland) ran on New Jersey Institute of Technology’s eight-place 4x100 relay (50.56) at the America East Outdoor Championships. She was sixth in the long jump (5.11m).
Alexa Gardner (Hammonton) placed fourth for Rutgers in the javelin (42.24m) at the Jesse Owens Invitational at Ohio State University.
Brielle Smith (Oakcrest) placed second in the javelin (47.84m) for Stanford at the 126th Big Meet dual vs. California.
Leah Gaston (Absegami) was second in the high jump (1.45m) for Holy Family at the Osprey Twilight in Galloway Township.
Amanthy Sosa Cacere (Absegami) was fifth in the 400 (1:03.17) for Rowan at the Last Chance Before Finals Meet in Glassboro, Gloucester County. Sophia Gresham (Ocean City) was sixth in the long jump (4.27m). Ariana Mack (Holy Spirit) was ninth in the discus (35.16m).
Women’s lacrosse
Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May Regional) was named the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Rookie of the Week on April 26 for her performance the prior week for Jefferson. In 10 games this season, the freshman has 15 goals, two assists, 13 ground balls and four caused turnovers.
Men’s track and field
Alex Dessoye (EHT) was second in the 400 (personal-best 47.60) for Bucknell at the Patriot League Championships. Alex and twin Robert Dessoye (EHT) ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (3:16.00), and Alex ran the anchor on the third-place 4x400 (41.59).
Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine) placed second in the 110 hurdles (14.10) for Penn State at the Jesse Owens Invitational at Ohio State.
DaShawn Lamar-Baldwin (Bridgeton) was second in the triple jump (13.97), and Devin Martin (St. Joseph) was third (13.88) for Georgian Court at the Osprey Twilight in Galloway Township. Lamar-Baldwin was second in the high jump (1.85). Lamar-Baldwin and Martin tied for seventh in the pole vault (2.45m). Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) won the long jump in 6.86 meters. Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was fifth in the shot put (13.41m).
Isaiah Whaley (Atlantic City) won the 400 in a personal-best 50.59 for Holy Family at the Osprey Twilight.
Liam Andersen (Southern) was fourth in the shot put (12.46m) for New Haven at the Jack Maloney Invitational in Connecticut.
Hunter Barbieri (EHT) ran on Rowan’s winning 4x400 relay (3:26.06) at the Last Chance Before Finals Meet in Glassboro. Korey Green (Ocean City) won the 3,000 steeplechase (10:11.14). Justin Bishop (Mainland) was third in the 400 (49.38) and sixth in the 200 (21.79). John Nguyen (Absegami) was third in the 110 hurdles (15.15), and Kevin King (Ocean City) was fifth. Nick Simila (St. Augustine) was seventh in the 1,500 (4:08.62).
Women’s tennis
Tiffany Trivers (EHT) won her No. 1 singles match 8-1, and Hannah Cohan (Hammonton) won in second doubles 8-2 for Rutgers-Camden in a 5-1 win over New Jersey City in the first round of the NJAC Tournament. Cohan was also winning the No. 5 singles match 6-0, 3-1, but it was not completed.
Men’s golf
Giovanni Albano (St. Augustine) shot an 87 for Drew in a 330-374 win over New Jersey City. His score was the fourth best on the day.
