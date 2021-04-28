O.C. grad Maddie Kahn wins conference goalie of the year award for Lehigh

Theo Deo (Absegami) singled and scored the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning of a 2-1 win over Rutgers-Newark. In that win, Mahogany Wheeler (Millville) pitched a complete-game, allowing a run on five hits and striking out seven. In a 7-5 win over Rutgers-Newark, Wheeler singled and hit a two-run homer. In a 5-3 win over Stockton, Wheeler pitched a complete-game and struck out three, and added an RBI single. In a 14-3 loss to Stockton, she hit a two-run double.

Korie Hague (Vineland) had two hits in Rowan’s 8-2 win over The College of New Jersey. In a 12-0 win over Rutgers-Newark, Hague hit an RBI double and scored twice, and Sarah Brosman (Oakcrest) hit an RBI double and scored.

Kimmy Musarra (Millville) went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI in Rutgers-Camden’s 4-3 loss to Stockton. She singled and scored twice in an 8-1 win over William Paterson. She singled twice in a 1-0 loss to William Paterson.