O.C. grad Maddie Kahn wins conference goalie of the year award for Lehigh

Lehigh University sophomore field hockey player Maddie Kahn was named the Patriot League Goalie of the Year on Tuesday.
She also earned first-team honors. Kahn stopped 29 of 33 shots faced in four games (87.9 save percentage) and posted two shutouts. Her 1.01 goals-against average is the best single-season mark in program history.
Rider, which includes Kat Conroy (Southern Regional) and Alexa Burns (Absegami), beat Long Island 5-0 in the Northeast Championship game Thursday to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Broncs will face Connecticut in the first round Friday.
North Carolina, which includes Julia Herrington (Ocean City), earned the top seed and a first-round bye in the national tournament. No. 3 Louisville, which includes Maitland Demand (Southern), also received a bye.
Reese Bloomstead (Ocean City) had an assist in Monmouth’s 4-1 win over UMass Lowell in the America East Conference Tournament semifinals.
Softball
Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) singled and scored twice in Alabama at Birmingham’s 8-5 win over Texas at San Antonio. She hit a solo home run in a 6-2 win over UTSA. She doubled, drove in two runs and scored in a 9-2 win over UTSA. She singled and scored twice in a 12-0 win over UTSA.
Goldey-Beacom College’s Garrett Musey not only hit the first home run of his collegiate care…
Rian Eigenmann (Millville) doubled twice and scored in Central Connecticut State’s 3-2 loss to Long Island. She had two hits, a run and a stolen base in a 9-6 loss to LIU.
Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) tripled and scored in Lehigh’s 5-4 loss to Bucknell. She singled, scored and drove in a run in a 2-0 win over Bucknell. She doubled twice, scored and drove in three runs in a 10-0 win over Bucknell.
Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) earned her fifth win of the season, striking out five in a seven-inning complete game, in Manhattan’s 5-2 victory over Siena. She also singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run in that win.
Gillian McCarthy (Mainland) allowed three runs and struck out four in 41/3 innings and got a no-decision in Maryland, Baltimore County’s 6-5 win over Morgan State.
Devin Coia (Vineland) had a pinch-hit single in Monmouth’s 8-4 win over Saint Peter’s. She singled in a 16-1 win over Saint Peter’s. She singled and walked in a 7-4 win over Niagara. She hit an RBI single in a 6-2 win over Niagara. She had a pinch-hit RBI single in a 14-3 win over Niagara.
Bridgette Gilliano (Buena Regional) singled, scored and drove in a run for Mount St. Mary’s in a 3-2 win over Sacred Heart. She singled twice and scored in an 8-5 loss to Sacred Heart. She hit an RBI single in a 10-9 win over Sacred Heart.
Gabrielle Hendri (Atlantic City) pinch-ran and scored the game-winning run in the top of the seventh inning of Rutgers’ 6-5 win over Ohio State.
Caroline Kruger (Millville) doubled and scored in Sacred Heart’s 8-5 win over Mount St. Mary’s. She had two hits and a run scored in a 6-4 loss to Mount St. Mary’s. She went 4 for 5 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs in a 10-9 loss to Mount St. Mary’s.
Mya Lopez (Vineland) singled twice and scored in Bloomfield’s 6-4 loss to Concordia.
Cayla Kalani (Hammonton) singled and scored in Jefferson’s 7-2 win over Goldey-Beacom. She singled twice and scored twice in a 12-3 win over Goldey-Beacom.
Emily Biddle (Egg Harbor Township) hit a two-run homer in UNC Pembroke’s 5-2 win over Georgia Southwestern. She singled and walked twice in a 7-4 loss to Young Harris.
Erin O’Brien (Cumberland Regional) hit an RBI single in Nyack’s 19-7 loss to Dominican.
Megan Master (Atlantic City) allowed four runs and struck out one in 4.1 innings for University of the Sciences’ 4-2 loss to Caldwell.
Megan Sooy (Millville) singled twice, scored and drove in a run in Arcadia’s 3-2 win over Lycoming. She doubled in a 4-1 loss to Messiah. She hit a single and a double in a 10-1 win over Messiah.
In Cabrini’s 13-7 win over Neumann, Angel Cintron (Buena) hit a grand slam, and Emma Barbera (Vineland) singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run. In a 10-6 win over Neumann, Cintron singled and scored twice, and Barbera doubled, scored three runs and drove in another.
Jessica Hewitt (Southern) singled and scored in Centenary’s 5-1 win over Cairn. She had two hits and two RBIs in a 5-2 loss to Saint Elizabeth. She singled, doubled and scored in a 7-2 loss to Saint Elizabeth.
Keani Hindle (Ocean City) scored and drove in a run in Immaculata’s 10-6 win over Gwynedd Mercy. In a 15-11 loss to Gwynedd Mercy, Hindle singled, doubled, scored and drove in a run. Maggie Wilkinson (Mainland) singled, doubled and drove in a run, and Elena Anglani (Our Lady of Mercy) doubled and scored. In an 8-6 loss to Gwynedd Mercy, Hindle singled three times and scored twice.
In Neumann’s 13-7 loss to Cabrini, Bri Lagroteria (EHT) singled twice, and Jess Sarni (EHT) hit a solo home run. In a 10-6 loss to Cabrini, Lagroteria singled, doubled and scored. in an 8-3 loss to Cabrini, Lagroteria hit an RBI single. In a 1-0 win over Cabrini, Sarni pitched a seven-inning two-hitter, striking out two.
Emily Tunney (Oakcrest) singled twice in New Jersey City’s 9-1 loss to Montclair State. She had two hits in an 8-0 loss to Montclair State.
Theo Deo (Absegami) singled and scored the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning of a 2-1 win over Rutgers-Newark. In that win, Mahogany Wheeler (Millville) pitched a complete-game, allowing a run on five hits and striking out seven. In a 7-5 win over Rutgers-Newark, Wheeler singled and hit a two-run homer. In a 5-3 win over Stockton, Wheeler pitched a complete-game and struck out three, and added an RBI single. In a 14-3 loss to Stockton, she hit a two-run double.
Korie Hague (Vineland) had two hits in Rowan’s 8-2 win over The College of New Jersey. In a 12-0 win over Rutgers-Newark, Hague hit an RBI double and scored twice, and Sarah Brosman (Oakcrest) hit an RBI double and scored.
Kimmy Musarra (Millville) went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI in Rutgers-Camden’s 4-3 loss to Stockton. She singled and scored twice in an 8-1 win over William Paterson. She singled twice in a 1-0 loss to William Paterson.
In TCNJ’s 2-0 win over Rowan, Kaci Neveling (EHT) singled twice and scored, and Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) pitched a perfect seventh inning for her second save. In an 8-2 loss to Rowan, Neveling singled twice and scored. In an 18-0 win over New Jersey City, Schlee improved to 3-0, pitching four shutout innings and allowing three hits and a walk with a strikeout. On Monday, Schlee was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie Pitcher of the Week.
Gabriella Monzo (Mainland) singled and scored in Wesley’s 8-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy. She singled, doubled and scored in a 6-5 win over Gwynedd Mercy.
