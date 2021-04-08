O.C. grad Lexie Sharp leading Elizabethtown women's lacrosse on offense

Lexie Sharp is off to a hot start in her senior season for the Elizabethtown College women’s lacrosse team.
Sharp, a 2017 Ocean City High School graduate from Woodbine, is leading the team with 14 goals and seven assists through four games.
On March 31, she had five goals, four assists, six draw controls, two caused turnovers and two ground balls in a 12-9 win over Juniata. The Blue Jays (1-3) played Wednesday night at Catholic.
Sharp led the Landmark Conference in goals (36) through the first six games before the COVID-19 pandemic prematurely ended last season. She has 113 career goals and 35 assists in 41 games. She is 14 goals away from cracking the school’s all-time top 10.
Megan Bozzi (Mainland Regional) scored three times and added an assist in Coastal Carolina’s 13-10 loss to Furman.
In La Salle’s 14-3 win over St. Bonaventure, Middle Township grads Allison Hunter, Bridget Ruskey and Kira Sides each scored once.
Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) scored twice for Mount St. Mary’s in a 20-2 win over Central Connecticut State.
Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May Regional) scored twice in Jefferson’s 17-3 win over Chestnut Hill. For Chestnut Hill, Mel Amador (Lower Cape May) made 17 saves.
Rebecca Turner (Holy Spirit) had an assist in Hood’s 13-4 loss to Stevenson.
Dara Hennessy (Ocean City) scored in Rowan’s 14-9 loss to Stockton.
In Widener’s 22-4 win over Delaware Valley, Gab Cohen (Mainland) had two goals, two assists and two draw controls, and Caroline Kelley (Absegami) scored three and added eight draw controls.
Lexi Hunt (Lower Cape May) scored twice in Lourdes’ 21-2 loss to Cleary.
Men’s lacrosse
Charlie Kitchen (St. Augustine) had three goals, three assists and two ground balls in Delaware’s 16-11 win over Fairfield.
Steven DelleMonache (St. Augustine) won 14 of 31 faceoffs and scooped two ground balls in Robert Morris’ 16-15 win over Jacksonville.
Mark Taccard (St. Augustine) scooped two ground balls and caused three turnovers in Wingate’s 16-7 win over Newberry.
In Eastern’s 13-5 win over DeSales, Kyle Mulrane (Southern Regional) scored and assisted twice, and Anthony Firmani (Southern) won 6 of 11 faceoffs with two ground balls.
MacGyver Hay (Oakcrest) caused six turnovers in FDU-Florham’s 14-5 loss to Hood.
In Immaculata’s 23-8 loss to Neumann, Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) scored twice and assisted three times, and Matthew Kirkland (St. Augustine) made nine saves in 21 minutes, 30 seconds of playing time.
Jamison Shaw (Ocean City) won 8 of 24 faceoffs and scooped two ground balls in Wilkes’ 21-6 loss to Scranton.
Women’s tennis
Tess Fisher (Vineland) won the No. 2 singles match 6-4, 6-0 and was on the winning No. 2 double (6-1) in Rutgers’ 4-0 win over Maryland.
Men’s golf
Ursinus’ T.J. Stanton (Ocean City) tied for 14th with an 84 at the Cabrini Invitational in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Women’s swimming
Ryann Styer (Ocean City) was sixth in the 50 free (23.43) and swam on Drexel’s fourth-place 200 free relay (1:33.48) at the CAA Championships in Virginia. The Dragons finished sixth.
Laura Patterson (Southern Regional) was third in the 50 free (26.00) for Monmouth at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Spring Invitational. She was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.99) and fourth in the 100 free (56.37).
Men’s volleyball
Brennan Davis (Southern) had 41 assists and five digs in Belmont Abbey’s 3-0 win over Lees-McRae.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.