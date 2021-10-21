 Skip to main content
O.C. grad Alex Antonov a winner in swimming debut at Fordham: College notebook
LOCAL COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

O.C. grad Alex Antonov a winner in swimming debut at Fordham: College notebook

Alex Antonov

Alex Antonov in action for Ocean City High School on Jan. 16, 2020. Antonov, a four-time Press All-Star, is a freshman at Fordham University where she made her debut over the weekend with a pair of wins.

 VERNON OGRODNEK, For The Press

Former Ocean City High School standout swimmer Alex Antonov won a couple races in her collegiate debut.

Antonov won the 100-yard freestyle in 54.03 seconds for Fordham University in a 187-73 win over Manhattan. The freshman also swam on the winning 200 free relay (1:39.4).

While at O.C., Antonov was a four-time Press All-Star. She swam on the Red Raiders’ state championship 200 free relay in 2018 and was a member of school-record holder 200 and 400 free relays.

Melissa Lowry (Cumberland Regional) swam on UConn’s second-place 400 medley relay (3:33.93) in a 166.5-133.5 loss to Villanova.

Grace Curry (Egg Harbor Township) won the 100 butterfly (1:00.77) for Iona in a 152-139 win over Saint Francis Brooklyn. She also swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:52.26).

Men’s swimming

Glenn Lasco (Mainland Regional) was second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:43.70) for Lehigh in a 218-80 loss to Loyola. He was also second in the 50 free (21.01) and second in the 100 free (46.13).

Alex Pallen (Southern Regional) was second in the 1-meter dive (172.27 points) for Montclair State in a 168-99 loss to TCNJ. Tyler Dorsett (Absegami) swam on the second-place 400 free (3:20.76) and 200 medley (1:38.64) relays.

Brett Clauhs (Mainland) swam on TCNJ’s third-place 200 medley relay (1:39.40) in the meet with Montclair State. He also placed second in the 200 free (1:49.98).

Men’s cross country

Rider competed at two separate events Saturday. Gobi Thurairajah (Egg Harbor Township) placed 16th (27:11.98) at the Leopard Invitational 8-kilometer race in Easton, Pennsylvania. Leo Zaccaria (Cape May Tech) finished 148th (26:51) at the Princeton Invitational 8K.

Rowan’s Connor McBride (Southern) was 178th at the Border Battle in Logan Township, running the 8K championship race in 28:46.8. In the open 8K race, Tyler Greene (Ocean City) was 19th (28:17.2), Korey Greene (Ocean City) was 25th (28:31.3), Cameron DiTroia (Ocean City) was 47th (29:08.5), Nick Simila (St. Augustine) was 57th (29:28.7), and Miguel Vera (Cumberland) was 117th (35:50.01).

Women’s cross country

Alexa Weber (Ocean City) was 124th (24:50.5) for Saint Joseph’s at the Princeton Invitational 3-mile race. Becca Millar (Ocean City) was 160th (26:24.9).

Rowan’s Mary Lisicki (Ocean City) was a 106th at the Border Battle, running the open 6K course in 30:50.1. Diana Gomez (Bridgeton) was 194th (26:37) in the championship race.

Women’s volleyball

Olivia Anderson (Pinelands) had five kills in Felician’s 3-0 loss to West Chester. She had two kills and two digs in a 3-0 loss to Georgian Court. She had seven kills and six digs in a 3-0 loss to American International.

Jessica Sprankle (Southern) had 15 digs and four assists in Georgian Court’s 3-2 win over Chestnut Hill. She had 12 digs and three assists in a 3-0 win over Felician. She had 19 digs and two assists in a 3-1 loss to American International.

Adriana Conforti (Southern) had four digs in Chatham’s 3-1 win over Washington & Jefferson. She had 23 digs and three assists in a 3-1 loss to Grove City.

Kayla Thornton (Pinelands) had four kills in Kean’s 3-0 win over New Jersey City.

Rachael Pharo (Southern) had seven kills and four digs in New Jersey City’s 3-0 loss to Rowan. She had 10 digs in a 3-0 loss to Kean. She had 12 kills and 12 digs in a 3-0 win over Brooklyn. She had 15 kills and four digs in a 3-0 win over Alvernia.

Alex Antonov headshot.jpg

Antonov

Fordham University swimmer Alex Antonov

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184<

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

