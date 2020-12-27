'Nova pauses hoops, coach Wright tests positive

Villanova University men’s coach Jay Wright has tested positive for COVID-19, and the No. 5 Wildcats have paused basketball activities.
Wright said in a statement issued Sunday by Villanova that he and another staff member tested positive. Wright said he has been experiencing mild symptoms.
Villanova’s game against Xavier scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, but the school outside Philadelphia says no determination has been made for games beyond this week. The next game on the Wildcats’ schedule is Jan. 5 at DePaul.
Earlier this month, Wright got St. John’s to agree to postpone a Big East matchup scheduled for Dec. 30 so the Villanova players could be off over the holidays, with Wright saying they “needed a break.”
