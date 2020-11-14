No. 9 Miami rallies to beat Virginia Tech 25-24; Penn State falls to 0-4

The Lions turned the ball over on downs after Levis threw four straight incompletions from the 11-yard line. Nebraska went three-and-out, and Levis moved his team to the 9. He threw in desperation under pressure from Ben Stille on fourth down, and the Huskers ran out the clock.

The Huskers led 24-3 early in the second quarter.

Zavier Betts took a flip from McCaffrey and ran 45 yards untouched on a jet sweep and then blitzing safety Deontai Williams grabbed Clifford, popped the ball out and picked it up for a 26-yard fumble return.

One of McCaffrey’s highlights came late in the first half as defensive lineman Fred Hansard was about to wrap up him up behind the line. McCaffrey switched the ball to his left hand and dumped it off to Marvin Scott III. Instead of taking a sack, Scott picked up 14 yards to convert the third-and-9 and set up Connor Culp’s 25-yard field goal as time ran out in the half.

Penn State wasn’t out of it, though. Keyvone Lee broke loose for a 31-yard touchdown and the teams traded field goals before Levis connected with Pat Freiermuth for 74 yards to set up Devyn Ford’s 5-yard touchdown run that got Penn State within 30-23 early in the fourth quarter.