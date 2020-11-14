No. 9 Miami rallies to beat Virginia Tech 25-24; Penn State falls to 0-4

BLACKSBURG, Va. — D’Eriq King threw for 255 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score in No. 9 Miami’s 25-24 comeback victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.
The Hurricanes (7-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) overcame an 11-point, third-quarter deficit to win their fourth consecutive game and stay alive for a spot in the ACC championship game.
Miami scored the final 12 points and held the Hokies (4-4, 4-3) scoreless on their last five possessions. King guided the ‘Canes on two long second-half scoring marches.
A 13-play, 75-yard drive ended with Cam’Ron Harris’ 6-yard TD run and cut the lead to 24-19 with 1:27 left in the third quarter. Miami failed to convert a 2-point conversion.
Miami put together a 10-play, 82-yard drive that ended with King throwing a dart to Mark Pope for a 36-yarder and a 25-24 lead with 5:59 left in the fourth quarter.
NO. 10 INDIANA 24,
MICHIGAN STATE 0
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 320 yards, hitting Ty Fryfogle with two scoring passes, and Indiana beat Michigan State to remain unbeaten.
The Hoosiers (4-0) set up a showdown next weekend at Ohio State, the only other unbeaten team in the Big Ten East.
Penix threw two interceptions in the first half, but that didn’t matter much. The Spartans (1-3, 1-3) were just as sloppy — to the point where quarterback Rocky Lombardi was pulled in the second quarter.
Fryfogle had 11 catches for 200 yards — both career highs. Hee did most of that in the first two quarters, when all the game’s scoring occurred.
Indiana has won its first four Big Ten games for the first time since 1987. The Hoosiers beat Michigan State for the Old Brass Spittoon for only the second time in the last 12 meetings.
NO. 16 MARSHALL 42, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 14
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Redshirt freshman Grant Wells threw a season-high five touchdown passes and Marshall commemorated the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in U.S. sports history during a victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
Marshall (7-0, 4-0 Conference USA) got another standout performance from its defense and turned three turnovers into scores on a day when the university and surrounding community remembered 75 people killed in a Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash.
Marshall wore special black uniforms and the No. 75 on its helmets to honor those who were lost, which included most of the Thundering Herd football team. The crash occurred as the team’s plane was returning from a game at East Carolina. There were no survivors.
Middle Tennessee is 2-6 overall and 2-4 in conference play.
NO. 22 LIBERTY 58,
WESTERN KENTUCKY 14
LYNCHBURG, Va. — Malik Willis threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more scores, leading Liberty over Western Carolina.
Liberty (8-0) won its 10th straight game and remained second behind Notre Dame for the nation’s longest active winning streak.
Willis completed 14 of 19 passes with touchdown strikes of 44, 40 and 83 yards. He scored on runs of 11 and 43 yards and rushed for 97 yards on eight carries. Kevin Shaa caught two passes for a career-high 137 yards and a TD. CJ Daniels added 96 yards and two TDs on two catches.
NO. 25 LA.-LAFAYETTE 38, SOUTH ALABAMA 10
LAFAYETTE, La. — Levi Lewis passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns, Louisiana-Lafayette gained 254 yards on the ground and the Ragin’ Cajuns wrapped up a third straight Sun Belt Conference West Division title.
Lewis tossed TD passes of 5 yards to Jalen Williams and 3 yards to Errol Rogers. He also hit running back Trey Ragas for a 25-yard score on a fourth-down conversion, with Ragas narrowly staying inside the left sideline to put the game away in the fourth quarter.
Chris Smith and Elijah Mitchell each had touchdowns rushing for Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1, 5-1 Sun Belt).
The Ragin’ Cajuns have has won four straight since falling to No. 15 Coastal Carolina on a last-second field goal.
Desmond Trotter threw for 133 yards and a touchdown for South Alabama (3-5, 2-3).
Nebraska 30, Penn State 23
LINCOLN, Neb. — Luke McCaffrey had a hand in two touchdowns in his first start, Nebraska’s defense made two huge late defensive stops and the Cornhuskers held on to beat Penn State for their first win.
McCaffrey took over for Adrian Martinez, who had started all of his 23 previous games at Nebraska (1-2, 1-2 Big Ten) but turned in flat performances in the Cornhuskers’ first two games.
McCaffrey looked good in the first half, but the Huskers generated only three points in the second and Penn State came back from a 21-point deficit to make it close.
A Top 10 team to start the season, the Lions (0-4, 0-4) are off to their worst start since Joe Paterno’s 2001 team also opened with four straight losses.
Sean Clifford struggled again for Penn State, getting replaced by Will Levis after turning over the ball on two the Lions’ first three possessions.
Nebraska led 27-6 at half, but the Lions pulled within 30-23 and had two chances to tie or go ahead in the final 4 minutes.
The Lions turned the ball over on downs after Levis threw four straight incompletions from the 11-yard line. Nebraska went three-and-out, and Levis moved his team to the 9. He threw in desperation under pressure from Ben Stille on fourth down, and the Huskers ran out the clock.
The Huskers led 24-3 early in the second quarter.
Zavier Betts took a flip from McCaffrey and ran 45 yards untouched on a jet sweep and then blitzing safety Deontai Williams grabbed Clifford, popped the ball out and picked it up for a 26-yard fumble return.
One of McCaffrey’s highlights came late in the first half as defensive lineman Fred Hansard was about to wrap up him up behind the line. McCaffrey switched the ball to his left hand and dumped it off to Marvin Scott III. Instead of taking a sack, Scott picked up 14 yards to convert the third-and-9 and set up Connor Culp’s 25-yard field goal as time ran out in the half.
Penn State wasn’t out of it, though. Keyvone Lee broke loose for a 31-yard touchdown and the teams traded field goals before Levis connected with Pat Freiermuth for 74 yards to set up Devyn Ford’s 5-yard touchdown run that got Penn State within 30-23 early in the fourth quarter.
McCaffrey cooled off in the second half and was 13 of 21 for 152 yards and he ran 13 times for 67.
Levis was 14 of 31 for 219 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Penn State: The Lions out-yarded the Huskers 501-298, but turnovers continue to plague them and they’re staring at the possibility of an 0-5 start for the first time since the program started in 1887. Clifford threw interceptions on two of his last three series against Maryland last week and was picked off and fumbled on two of the first three series against the Huskers. Like at Nebraska, it looks as if there’s been a changing of the guard at quarterback.
Nebraska: McCaffrey capitalized on his opportunity. He brings a spark to the offense, is always a threat to run and showed with his left-handed pass that he’s got the knack for making something out of nothing.
CHANGING SIDELINES
Nebraska was on the west sideline for what’s believed to be the first time since Bob Devaney moved the Cornhuskers to the east sideline in 1962, according to football program historian Mike Babcock. No reason for the change was immediately disclosed. The home team’s sideline typically is on the side of the press box, which is on the west side at Nebraska.
UP NEXT
Penn State hosts Iowa on Nov. 21. The Nittany Lions have beaten the Hawkeyes six straight times.
Nebraska hosts Illinois on Nov. 21. The Huskers are 6-1 against the Illini since joining the Big Ten.
