No. 9 Iona upsets top-seeded Siena in MAAC quarters

Every jumper that Isaiah Ross shot Wednesday night felt good leaving his hand.
They just didn’t go in.
“That’s why I stayed the course,” the Iona College senior guard said. “When you shoot the ball and it feels good, they’re bound to go in.”
Eventually Ross’ shots fell through the hoop when he and the Gaels needed them the most.
Ross sank three critical 3-pointers in the second half, as the ninth-seeded Gaels rallied to beat top-seeded Siena 55-52 in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference quarterfinal at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Iona advances to Friday’s semifinal where they will face the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal between fifth-seeded Niagara and fourth-seeded Marist.
Iona forced Siena into 17 turnovers and held the Saints without a point for 8 minutes, 14 seconds in the second half.
“Nothing was going well for us, and that’s a tribute to Siena’s defense,” Iona coach Rick Pitino said. “When the game was on the line, we didn’t hang our heads and say, ‘We’re not making shots.’ I said just be the better defensive team, and we’ll come back and win.”
Ross finished with 14 points on 3 of 9 shooting from beyond the arc.
“I knew he’d make the shots,” Pitino said. “He never gets down about missing.”
Iona senior guard Asante Gist sank 10 of 10 foul shots, including 6 of 6 in the final 31 seconds to help clinch the victory.
“Asante is a dream point guard,” Pitino said. “He wants the ball, and he’s going to make his free throws.”
Iona and Siena (12-5) just might be the MAAC’s two most talented teams. The two schools met in the quarterfinals because Iona finished 6-3 in league play because of multiple COVID-19 shutdowns.
On Wednesday, open looks were tough to come by as both teams played physical, stingy man-to-man defense.
Aidan Carpenter of Siena sank a 3-pointer with two seconds left in the first half to give the Saints a 24-21 halftime lead.
Siena built on that lead in the second half.
Back-to-back dunks from Manny Camper and Colin Golston put Siena up 39-30 with 9 minutes, 52 seconds left in the game.
Iona then finally heated up from the perimeter.
Ross started the Iona comeback when he sank a 3-pointer with 8:22 left in the game. The basket started a 13-0 run. Ross finished the stretch when he sank another 3-pointer to put the Gaels up 46-42 with 3:13 left.
Iona won despite shooting 25.5% (14 for 55) from the floor.
“When a team shoots 25% and wins, that’s incredible character,” Pitino said. “When things don’t go well, you still have to execute and not hang your head, a great performance by our guys when it wasn’t their night.”
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
No. 1 Marist vs No. 9 Siena The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament game
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship
Contact Michael McGarry:
609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.