No. 9 Iona upsets top-seeded Siena in MAAC quarters

Every jumper that Isaiah Ross shot Wednesday night felt good leaving his hand.

They just didn’t go in.

“That’s why I stayed the course,” the Iona College senior guard said. “When you shoot the ball and it feels good, they’re bound to go in.”

Eventually Ross’ shots fell through the hoop when he and the Gaels needed them the most.

Ross sank three critical 3-pointers in the second half, as the ninth-seeded Gaels rallied to beat top-seeded Siena 55-52 in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference quarterfinal at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Iona advances to Friday’s semifinal where they will face the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal between fifth-seeded Niagara and fourth-seeded Marist.

Iona forced Siena into 17 turnovers and held the Saints without a point for 8 minutes, 14 seconds in the second half.

“Nothing was going well for us, and that’s a tribute to Siena’s defense,” Iona coach Rick Pitino said. “When the game was on the line, we didn’t hang our heads and say, ‘We’re not making shots.’ I said just be the better defensive team, and we’ll come back and win.”

Ross finished with 14 points on 3 of 9 shooting from beyond the arc.