No. 8 Michigan State edges No. 6 Michigan 37-33: Roundup

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Kenneth Walker rushed for 197 yards and five touchdowns, helping No. 8 Michigan State top No. 6 Michigan 37-33 for a thrilling comeback win on Saturday.
The Spartans (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) trailed by nine at halftime and 30-14 with 6:47 left in the third quarter before Walker boosted his chances of winning the Heisman Trophy.
Walker’s fifth touchdown — a 23-yard run — lifted the Spartans to a 37-33 lead with 5:08 remaining.
The Wolverines (7-1, 4-1) forced a final punt and had the ball at their 33 with 1:15 and no timeouts left.
After a roughing-the-passer penalty gave them the ball at midfield, Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley sealed the victory by picking off a floating pass from Cade McNamara.
McNamara threw for 383 yards and two touchdowns, but his interception was costly, as was freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy's lost fumble in the fourth quarter.
The rivals were on the same field with 7-0 or better records for the first time, matching up as top-10 teams for the first time since 1964.
Michigan State's win puts the program in contention for the Big Ten conference championship and potentially a spot in the College Football Playoff.
No. 2 Cincinnati 31,
Tulane 12
NEW ORLEANS — Desmond Ridder twice connected with tight end Josh Whyle for touchdowns, and No. 2 Cincinnati remained unbeaten with a victory over a struggling but feisty Tulane squad that kept the game competitive deep into the second half.
Jerome Ford rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown — his 14th this season — for Cincinnati (8-0, 4-0 American Athletic Conference), which briefly trailed in the second quarter and led by just two points at halftime.
Ridder passed for 227 yards and three touchdowns to go with his 47 yards rushing, but also was sacked in the end zone for a safety and intercepted. Whyle caught four passes for 79 yards.
Tulane (1-6, 0-4), which was playing without starting quarterback Michael Pratt because of his concussion during last weeks loss at SMU, lost its sixth straight, but did have a few standout performances.
Wisconsin 27,
No. 9 Iowa 7
MADISON, Wis. — Graham Mertz scored on two quarterback sneaks and threw a touchdown pass to help Wisconsin trounce No. 9 Iowa for its fourth consecutive victory.
Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) forced three turnovers, produced six sacks and limited Iowa to 24 yards rushing on 30 carries. The Badgers maintained control of their destiny in the Big Ten West Division race and regained possession of the Heartland Trophy that goes to the winner of this annual matchup.
Iowa (6-2, 3-2) has been outscored 51-14 in its last two games after being ranked second in the nation just a couple of weeks ago. This was the Hawkeyes’ first game since a 24-7 home loss to Purdue on Oct. 16.
Iowa’s net yardage total didn’t get into positive territory for good until midway through the second quarter when the Hawkeyes already trailed 17-0. Iowa didn’t pick up a first down until just 1:15 remained in the second quarter.
No. 16 Baylor 31,
Texas 24
WACO, Texas — Baylor tight end Ben Sims had a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter before Abram Smith spun away for a 32-yard scamper to the end zone as the 16th-ranked Bears became the third team in a row to overcome a double-digit deficit to beat Texas.
The handoff to the sweeping Sims for a score with 12:48 left put the Bears (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) back ahead for the first time since the first quarter.
Texas then had a failed fake punt attempt, setting up Smith's nifty run three plays later when he took a quick pitch left, reversed field after spinning away from a defender and ran all the way to the end zone.
Texas (4-4, 2-3) was coming off its open date, which followed consecutive losses to No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 15 Oklahoma State in which the Longhorns led by at least two touchdowns before halftime both times.
Big 12 rushing leader Bijan Robinson was limited to 43 yards on 17 carries, well below his 132 yards a game average with a 2.5 yard-per-carry that was the lowest in his career. But he did put the Longhorns up 21-10 with his 1-yard TD run on fourth down early in the second half when he followed a pair of blocking nose tackles with a combined weight of 643 yards into the end zone.
Smith finished with 113 yards on 20 carries. Gerry Bohanon threw for 222 yards with two interceptions, after only one pick the first six games, and had a 6-yard TD run in the third quarter.
Miami 38,
No. 17 Pittsburgh 34
PITTSBURGH — Miami freshman Tyler Van Dyke outdueled Heisman Trophy candidate Kenny Pickett, throwing for 428 yards and three touchdowns as the Hurricanes beat Pickett and No. 17 Pittsburgh.
Van Dyke completed 31 of 41 passes for the three scores and an interception as Miami (4-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) defeated a ranked opponent for a second straight week.
Pickett bolstered his Heisman resume by throwing for a school-record 519 yards and four touchdowns, but he also threw his second and third interceptions of the season, both of which led to huge momentum shifts.
Pitt (6-2, 3-1) remains in control of its destiny in the ACC Coastal Division but any remote shot at crashing the College Football Playoff is long gone.
Princeton 34,
Cornell 16
ITHACA, N.Y. — Facing fourth-and-3 near midfield on its first possession, Cole Smith completed a 7-yard pass to Jacob Birmelin and Princeton pressed on from there to score the first of three straight touchdowns and defeat Cornell on Friday night.
The undefeated Tigers (7-0, 4-0 Ivy League), ranked No. 15 in the FCS coaches poll, piled up 334 yards of total offense and scored on their first six possessions into the third quarter.
Bob Surace, a Millville High School alumnus, is Princeton's coach. In 2018, he coached the Tigers to a 10-0 record, their first perfect season since 1964.
Niko Vangarelli scored the first two touchdowns of his career — on runs from the 3 and the 1 — Jeremiah Tyler scored on a 36-yard fumble recovery, Smith threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Carson Bobo and Jeffrey Sexton added a pair of field goals.
Smith completed 15 of 22 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown.
Cornell (1-6, 0-4) began the game with three turnovers — downs, fumble, interception — and trailed 21-0 less than a minute into the second quarter.
Jameson Wang lofted a 19-yard pass caught by Alex Kuzy over his shoulder while crossing the goal line to get Cornell on the board after a 10-play, 79-yard drive. Scott Lees added a 36-yard, first-half field goal.
Richie Kenney — 19-of-37 passing for 256 yards — completed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Glover in the fourth quarter for Cornell.
