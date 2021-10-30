No. 8 Michigan State edges No. 6 Michigan 37-33: Roundup

Iowa (6-2, 3-2) has been outscored 51-14 in its last two games after being ranked second in the nation just a couple of weeks ago. This was the Hawkeyes’ first game since a 24-7 home loss to Purdue on Oct. 16.

Iowa’s net yardage total didn’t get into positive territory for good until midway through the second quarter when the Hawkeyes already trailed 17-0. Iowa didn’t pick up a first down until just 1:15 remained in the second quarter.

No. 16 Baylor 31,

Texas 24

WACO, Texas — Baylor tight end Ben Sims had a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter before Abram Smith spun away for a 32-yard scamper to the end zone as the 16th-ranked Bears became the third team in a row to overcome a double-digit deficit to beat Texas.

The handoff to the sweeping Sims for a score with 12:48 left put the Bears (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) back ahead for the first time since the first quarter.

Texas then had a failed fake punt attempt, setting up Smith's nifty run three plays later when he took a quick pitch left, reversed field after spinning away from a defender and ran all the way to the end zone.