No. 7 Rider's late 3s take out No. 2 Quinnipiac in MAAC Tourney quarterfinals

ATLANTIC CITY — Anna Ekerstedt, Daija Moses and Makayla Firebaugh made back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter to lead the Rider University women's basketball team to a 62-50 victory over Quinnipiac in the the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

The seventh-seeded Broncs will play the winner of third-seeded St. Peter's and sixth-seeded Iona in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The second-seeded Bobcats earned a first-round bye into the quarterfinals.

Quinnipiac took a 48-47 lead with 3 minutes, 51 seconds remaining. Ekerstedt drained the first 3-pointer to make it 50-48. Moses and Firebaugh followed with 3s to extend the lead to 56-48. Rider finished with 26 defensive rebounds, seven blocks and six steals.

Along with good defense, especially down the stretch, Ekerstedt finished with 10 points, which ties her career high, grabbed three rebounds and had three blocks. Raphaela Toussaint led with 13 points, Firebaugh 12, Lenaejha Evans eight, and Amanda Mobley and Moses each sored seven.

Victoria Toomey grabbed five rebounds.

Rider trailed 41-37 after three quarters but outscored Quinnipiac 25-9 in the fourth, including finishing the last three minutes on a 15-2 run.