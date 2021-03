No. 4 Fairfield takes down No. 5 Manhattan, will play No. 1 Marist in MAAC semis

ATLANTIC CITY — Lou Lopez-Senechal scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Fairfield University women's basketball team to a 51-40 victory over fifth-seeded Manhattan in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

The junior guard also made three 3-pointers, grabbed three rebounds and had two steals. The fourth-seeded Stags will play top-seeded Marist in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday.

Sam Lewis scored 11 for Fairfield (11-4, 10-3 MAAC). Rachel Hakes scored six, grabbed five rebounds and had five assists. Katie Armstrong grabbed 11 defensive rebounds. Callie Cavanaugh scored five and had four rebounds. Andrea Hernangomez grabbed eight rebounds.

The Stags led 25-14 at halftime.

Actually, Fairfield had the lead for a combined 36 minutes, 46 seconds in the game. The Stags scored 15 points off turnovers and 10 on fastbreaks.

For Manhattan (10-8, 9-4 MAAC), Dee Dee Davis and Courtney Warley each scored 11. Warley, from West Chester, Pennsylvania, also grabbed seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Davis grabbed six rebounds and had three steals.

Pamela Miceus grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds and scored six. Emily Lapointe scored five.