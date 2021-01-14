 Skip to main content
No. 3 Villanova ends COVID pause, ready to go
No. 3 Villanova ends COVID pause, ready to go

The No. 3 Villanova Wildcats ended a 10-day break for COVID-related reasons and returned to practice on Thursday.

Coach Jay Wright said he hoped he could field a full roster when the Wildcats play Seton Hall on Tuesday at the Pavilion. Villanova hasn’t played since a Dec. 23 win at Marquette.

Wright said he hoped Caleb Daniels and Jermaine Samuels would get cleared in time for next week’s game. The Wildcats are 8-1 overall but just 3-0 in the Big East. The Wildcats need to play the scheduled Big East minimum of 20 games to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

Wright said “there are a couple of scenarios that look crazy” to cram the schedule with the remaining scheduled games and the handful of games that must be rescheduled to reach 20. Wright says the Big East is considering several options, including the possibility of relaxing the minimum number of games.

Wright says there are still “good plans” to play the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden.

