No. 3 St. Peter's advances to MAAC Tourney semis, to play No. 7 Rider on Friday

ATLANTIC CITY — The St. Peter's University women's basketball team kept piling it on against Iona in the third quarter Thursday.

Much of that had to do with better shooting and defense.

Third-seeded St. Peter's scored 24 points in that period to earn a 61-50 victory over the sixth-seeded Gaels in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

The Peacocks, who trailed 24-19 at halftime, also grabbed nine defensive rebounds and had four steals in the third. The Peacocks will play seventh-seeded Rider in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday

"At halftime, (St. Peter's) coach (Marc) Mitchell, he just let us know that we were outrebounding them, so that kind of motivated us more to still go out there and beat them on the boards and finishing our plays and take the lead," said Peacocks freshman guard Ajia James, who finished with a game-high 16 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double.

St. Peter's (12-14, 11-9 MAAC) began the third on a 12-0 run and held Iona to just five points. The Peacocks shot 50% from the field in the third compared to 17.4% and 22.2% in the first and second, respectively. St. Peter's led 43-29 after three and extended their lead to 52-35 midway through the fourth.