No. 3 St. Peter's advances to MAAC Tourney semis, to play No. 7 Rider on Friday

ATLANTIC CITY — The St. Peter's University women's basketball team kept piling it on against Iona in the third quarter Thursday.
Much of that had to do with better shooting and defense.
Third-seeded St. Peter's scored 24 points in that period to earn a 61-50 victory over the sixth-seeded Gaels in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
The Peacocks, who trailed 24-19 at halftime, also grabbed nine defensive rebounds and had four steals in the third. The Peacocks will play seventh-seeded Rider in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday
"At halftime, (St. Peter's) coach (Marc) Mitchell, he just let us know that we were outrebounding them, so that kind of motivated us more to still go out there and beat them on the boards and finishing our plays and take the lead," said Peacocks freshman guard Ajia James, who finished with a game-high 16 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double.
St. Peter's (12-14, 11-9 MAAC) began the third on a 12-0 run and held Iona to just five points. The Peacocks shot 50% from the field in the third compared to 17.4% and 22.2% in the first and second, respectively. St. Peter's led 43-29 after three and extended their lead to 52-35 midway through the fourth.
James scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds in the second half. Taiah Thornton scored nine of 11 points in the second half. Sky Castro grabbed eight of her game-high 17 rebounds in the second half. The Peacocks scored 23 points off turnovers.
Binta Salawu scored 14 for the Peacocks.
"I'm really proud of my young ladies (Thursday)," Mitchell said. "They did a great job of making a halftime adjustment. … I just want to say, they played their butts off, and I'm just really proud of my team."
St. Peter's had a few miscues on defense in the first half, Mitchell said. Iona trailed 6-0 early in the first but went on a 15-4 run to take a second-quarter lead. Mitchell did not do anything special at the break, just talked to his players about remaining focused.
Mitchell was named the the 2021 MAAC Co-Coach of the Year along with Marist's Brian Giorgis. When asked about the honor, Mitchell noted he still has "a lot more work to do and a lot more to prove."
The Peacocks feature nine newcomers, including six freshmen, and still finished the regular season with their best record in over a decade. As of right now, just reaching the semifinals marks the program's best postseason finish in 19 years.
"None of that motivates me," Mitchell said. "The only thing that motivates me is a championship. … We came down to Atlantic City on a mission. So, this is just what it is."
Juana Camilion led Iona with 14 points, and Ketsia Athias scored 10. Jenae Dublin, Camilion and Athias each grabbed six rebounds. Shyan Mwai scored nine, and Dublin added seven. Iona shot 22 for 63 from the field (34.9%). The Gaels only had the lead for about seven minutes.
Iona (6-9, 5-7 MAAC) was shut down three times before the season even started due to COVID-19 concerns and a total of eight times this winter.
"An incredibly challenging year," Iona coach Billi Chambers said. "Obviously not the way we wanted it to end. … Very, very disappointed in the way we ended it, but I'm really proud of our kids, despite all of the challenges and all the shutdowns, and just continuing to fight and continuing to come out of every quarantine and wanting to come back out on the floor.
"Tough way to end it, but we will get back to work and come back ready next year."
Rider is coming off a 62-50 victory over second-seeded Quinnipiac in the quarterfinals Wednesday. The Broncs trailed 48-47 late in the fourth quarter but went on a 15-2 run in last three minutes.
"I think the No. 1 thing we have to do is rebound, play together, play as a team and stay locked in for 40 minutes (against Rider)," James said.
"Basketball is a game of runs. I just think that if we can have just one more run than Rider, then we will be in good shape."
Iona; 6 18 5 21 — 50
SPU; 10 9 24 18 — 61
SP—James 16, Salawu 14, Thornton 11, Castro 7, Williams 7, McQueen 4, O'Neil 2
IC—Camilion 14, Athias 10, Mwai 9, Dublin 7, Vezaldenos 6, Becerra-Carr 2, King 2
3-pointers—Salawu, Thornton, McQueen SP; Vezaldenos (2), Mwai IC
Records—St. Peter’s 12-14; Iona 6-9
