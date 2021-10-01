No. 11 Ohio State is facing a possible test from Rutgers

PISCATAWAY — Since Rutgers joined the Big Ten Conference in 2014, their games against perennially ranked Ohio State have been mismatches.

The Buckeyes have won all seven games, scoring no fewer than 49 points in any contest, including last year's 49-27 win. It's not surprising No. 11 Ohio State is a big favorite again heading into Saturday afternoon's game at SHI Stadium.

What's interesting, though, is that Rutgers (3-1, 0-1) put on a performance against now-No. 14 Michigan last weekend in the Big House that indicated Ohio State (3-1, 1-0) may not totally have its way this time with the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers dropped a 20-13 decision to the Wolverines on the road in a game in which they posted a second-half shutout and had a chance to tie the contest late.

Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano, who served as the Buckeyes' defensive coordinator under Urban Meyer a couple of years ago, said the game didn't change the way he felt about his team. He has believed it has been closing the gap on the traditional powers the past two seasons .

"I think the Big Ten is a very tough league, and every game is its own entity," Schiano said this week. "So you can't say, 'Well, because you were able to do that in the second half that you'll be do it against somebody else.' "