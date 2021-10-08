No. 11 Michigan State at Rutgers, seeks sixth straight win

PISCATAWAY — While Rutgers may have the same players who knocked off Michigan State in the season opener a year ago, these No. 11 Spartans are vastly different.

Coach Mel Tucker has infused his lineup for Saturday's game at SHI Stadium with 20 transfers, including five starters. Payton Thorne also has taken over as the starting quarterback.

The changes have Michigan State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) off to its best start since 2015, when they won their first eight games and made the College Football Playoff. It's a big change from last season's 2-5 record during the pandemic.

Rutgers, which went 3-6 last season in Greg Schiano's return, is in the meat of its schedule. The Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2) are riding a two-game losing streak after losses to No. 9 Michigan and No. 7 Ohio State.

"You've also got to remember, now, that game — we all practiced during school," Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said of last year's game against the Spartans. "That's a whole different look, as I've said before. I think different programs were affected differently. Now, this is real."

The key to the Rutgers win last year was forcing seven turnovers and converting those into 21 points. Michigan State has three turnovers in five games this season.