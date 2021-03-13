No. 1 Marist continues dominance in MAAC, beats No.3 Saint Peter's for title

ATLANTIC CITY — The Marist College women’s basketball team continued its dominance under longtime coach Brian Giorgis, capturing another conference championship Saturday.
Willow Duffell scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the top-seeded Red Foxes to a 69-30 victory over third-seeded Saint Peter’s in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament title game at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Marist never trailed in the game and held the Peacocks to six or less points in three quarters. The Red Foxes shot 49.1% from the field and were aggressive on the boards, grabbing 41 rebounds.
The Red Foxes had been 0-5 in the MAAC championship prior to Giorgis’ hiring before the 2002-03 season. Now, Marist has captured 11 conference titles (2004, 2006-14) under the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame coach.
“We’ve been a defensive team all year this year, and the performance these ladies put on in this tournament was just nothing short of amazing,” Giorgis said. “... This group was not to be denied. They are the most amazing group of people that I’ve ever seen. They are so special.”
Along with her double-double Saturday, Duffell had four assists and two steals. The 6-foot-2 senior forward was named MAAC Tournament MVP after averaging 17 points and 12 rebounds in three games.
Marist took an 11-0 lead early in the first quarter and extended that lead to 20-5 by the end of the period.
“I 100% knew it was possible,” said Duffell, who along with fellow senior captain Allie Best, lost in the MAAC championship as a freshman and sophomore and missed out last season as the event was canceled after just a few days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I could not be happier.”
Best had eight assists and scored six.
“One of the biggest reasons I came (to Marist) was because I though that this was the best opportunity for me to go to the NCAA Tournament,” Best said. “That is what everybody dreams about since they were a kid. It really is a dream come true.
“It’s hard to explain the adversity we’ve been through this season, and everybody bought in. I couldn’t thank my teammates enough for this.”
Saint Peter’s went on a 14-4 run to open the second quarter and cut its deficit to 24-19. But that was as close as the Peacocks got. Marist closed out the first half on an 8-0 run and led 32-19.
“We knew they were going to go on a run. Saint Peter’s is a super talented team,” Duffell said. “We knew when they went on the run we had to stay resilient, like we did all year. We had to take the punch and then punch even harder going back.”
The Red Foxes led 51-24 after three quarters.
“We have been saying all week that we need to come out with more energy than we ever had before,” said the 5-foot-8 Best, of Voorhees, Camden County.
“Our energy has been the highest it has been, and we were just playing hard and together.”
The Red Foxes lost six seniors to graduation this season, and most of that was offense, Giorgis said. The big question coming into the campaign was where would their shooting come from and how would they adjust.
But that doubt diminished as the season unfolded.
Marist improved to 18-3 (13-3 MAAC) and will now prepare for its 11th NCAA Tournament appearance under Giorgis. The Red Foxes and Giorgis won five NCAA Tournament games, advancing to the Sweet 16 in 2006-07.
Caitlin Weimar scored 12, grabbed nine rebounds and had a game-high six blocks for Marist. Sarah Barcello scored nine to go with four steals and three rebounds. Kendall Krick scored seven and grabbed five rebounds.
“I just felt really good coming in to (Saturday’s) game that we would have a performance like this at both ends,” said Giorgis, who noted this title and his first (2003-04) were his favorites because no one expected Marist to win.
On Wednesday, Giorgis was named the MAAC Co-Coach of the Year along with Marc Mitchell of Saint Peter’s. But Giorgis pointed to his coaching staff as the real worthy recipients of the award.
Binta Salawu and Ajia James each led with six points for the Peacocks. Salawu added two steals, and James grabbed four rebounds. Sky Castro grabbed seven rebounds. Saint Peter’s features Egg Harbor Township graduate and assistant James Boney on its coaching staff.
“We had a good run in the tournament and beat a couple really good teams in Iona and Rider,” Mitchell said. “(Marist) was just the superior team.
“I think the young ladies that are here will learn from this experience and be much more prepared next season.”
Marist; 20 12 19 18 — 69
SPU; 5 14 5 6 — 30
M—Duffell 20, Weimar 12, Barcello 9, Krick 7, Best 6, Wax 5, Kennedy 5, Ellison 4, Bonilla 1.
SP—Salawu 6, James 6, Thornton 4, Abraham 4, Ikenasio 4, McQueen 3, Castro 3.
3-pointer—Best (2), Kennedy, Krick, Wax M; Salawu (2), McQueen.
Records—Marist 18-3; St. Peter’s 13-15
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
