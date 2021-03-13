No. 1 Marist continues dominance in MAAC, beats No.3 Saint Peter's for title

Marist took an 11-0 lead early in the first quarter and extended that lead to 20-5 by the end of the period.

“I 100% knew it was possible,” said Duffell, who along with fellow senior captain Allie Best, lost in the MAAC championship as a freshman and sophomore and missed out last season as the event was canceled after just a few days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I could not be happier.”

Best had eight assists and scored six.

“One of the biggest reasons I came (to Marist) was because I though that this was the best opportunity for me to go to the NCAA Tournament,” Best said. “That is what everybody dreams about since they were a kid. It really is a dream come true.

“It’s hard to explain the adversity we’ve been through this season, and everybody bought in. I couldn’t thank my teammates enough for this.”

Saint Peter’s went on a 14-4 run to open the second quarter and cut its deficit to 24-19. But that was as close as the Peacocks got. Marist closed out the first half on an 8-0 run and led 32-19.