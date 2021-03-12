No. 1 Marist beats No. 4 Fairfield to reach MAAC tourney championship game

ATLANTIC CITY — Willow Duffell scored a game-high 17 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had six assists to lead the Marist College women's basketball team to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament title game.

The top-seeded Red Foxes earned a dominant 66-50 victory over fourth-seeded Fairfield in the semifinals at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Friday. Marist did not trail at any point in the game.

The Red Foxes will play third-seeded St. Peter’s in the championship at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Sarah Barcello scored 12, grabbed four rebounds and had three steals for Marist (17-3, 14-3 MAAC). Trinasia Kennedy scored 17 and added two steals. Caitlin Weimar grabbed 11 rebounds and scored nine. Allie Best scored 11 and had five assists.

Best and Kennedy each made three 3-pointers. Barcello made two.

Duffell and Best are senior captains for Marist.

Marist, which scored 14 points off turnovers in the game, led 53-40 after three quarters. The Red Foxes outrebounded the Stags 39-31 and shot 39% from the field.

Also Friday, Marist coach Brian Giorgis was named the MAAC Co-Coach of the Year, along with St. Peter's Marc Mitchell.